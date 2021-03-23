Richmond boys, girls golf adjust to changes

ROCKINGHAM — In addition to the numerous changes caused by the pandemic, there’s one other big adjustment that the Richmond Senior boys and girls golf teams have had to acclimate to this year.

Both teams will be playing and competing together for the first time. Under normal circumstances, the girls would play in the fall, while the boys would usually compete in the spring season.

“With our girls’ and boys’ teams combining this year, I am looking forward to watching them learn from each other, both on the course and off, and I already see some of that happening,” said head coach Keith Parsons.

While other sports were able to at least get a couple of games and matches in last spring before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the season, the boys’ golf team never had the chance to even get started.

“Our expectations are the same as always — we want to be better at the end of the season than we are now, and we want to have fun,” Parsons said.

The teams typically practice at Foxfire Resort and Golf in Jackson Springs, but will be playing all of their matches this season at Pinehurst courses Nos. 5, 6 and 7, with the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship being played April 26 at Pinehurst No. 1.

On the boys’ team, the Raiders return seniors Jonathan Rich and Will Thompson.

Rich has been Richmond’s No. 1 player since he started his freshman year. As a sophomore, he came up four strokes shy of qualifying for the state tournament at the 2019 NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regionals. This year, Rich will aim to be the first Richmond boys golfer to qualify for the state tournament in more than five years.

The Raiders also return Dhruvil Patel, Ethan Brown, Gavin Graves and Lane Richardson, each of whom was on the team last year, but never got to play in any matches because of the canceled season.

On the girls’ squad, gone is former top golfer Hailey Miller, but the Lady Raiders do return seniors Delaney Driggers and Angeli Yang for each of their second seasons on the team.

“(Both) really took to the game last year and helped us in several matches,” Parsons said.

The Lady Raiders have several newcomers, including senior Georgia Grace Anderson, Jamie Sears and Abigail Tatum. Anderson is an avid golfer who couldn’t compete on the team in the past because the season conflicted with her primary sport, volleyball.

“I love the mixture of new and returning players throughout both lineups,” Parsons said.

While most of the golfers would play and practice on their own during the offseason, Parsons said they haven’t had as much time to prepare and get ready this year, since they were only allowed to have two weeks of practice before the first match.

“So we didn’t take as much time to work on each player’s individual skills,” Parsons said. “That will come later, once we see how they perform on the course in a match.”

