Huff provides spark, Lady Raiders edge Jack Britt 2-1

Sophomore Jennifer Gomez chases down the ball against a Jack Britt player Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Kaitlyn Huff has proven to be a catalyst for the Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ soccer team so far this season.

In Monday night’s 2-1 win against Jack Britt, the junior midfielder scored the Lady Raiders’ first goal, her third in three games, and assisted on the second.

Huff’s versatility allows her to play any position on the field. She’s the Lady Raiders’ engine in midfield this season, but she’s played centerback and even goalkeeper in her career in the past.

“Personally, I like to get up in attack just because I like the momentum that I can get from it,” Huff said. “As a center-mid, I think my main job is to control the field and use every player that I can.”

With her skillset, head coach Chris Larsen said he gives her free rein to go where she needs to go on the field for the Lady Raiders.

“(Monday) she was kind of marked up a little bit with one or two defenders,” Larsen said. “She played a little holding (midfield) and a little bit of attack (midfield). She fills that role with her knowledge and skillset. I kind of let her dictate where she feels she needs to drift to and then we adjust from there.”

Having played for the varsity squad since her freshman year, Larsen noted that he’s seen firsthand how her knowledge of the game has improved.

“She’s always been quick, she’s always had a pretty good touch,” Larsen said, “but it’s just the understanding of the game, where the ball needs to go, knowing where she thinks the opposing team is going, just anticipating those things – that’s the biggest growth she’s had over the last year and a half.”

Against Jack Britt, Huff could be seen from box to box, tracking back to help Richmond’s backline defend, distributing passes from the middle of the field and getting up to provide support in attack.

After Huff opened the scoring late in the first half, Jack Britt equalized with a goal in the 49th minute on a two-on-one breakaway down the middle of the field.

An injury to Lady Bucs goalkeeper Rebecca Karis, caused by a dangerous collision with a Richmond player, forced a substitution and an extended stoppage of play.

Then, immediately before the second half mask break in the 61st minute, a long ball found senior Jayla McDougald down the left flank. She then passed it just inside to Huff, who dribbled it past two defenders to the touchline and struck a low ground cross to junior Talayeh Covington, who then tapped it across the goal line for the 2-1 lead.

“What was working best was me and Jayla making those little plays at the top,” Huff said. “She made a good 1-2 through ball right there.”

Senior goalkeeper Kelly Hoffman made a key save on another Jack Britt breakaway in the 69th minute to help keep the lead for the Lady Raiders. Richmond’s defense had to fend off a series of corner kicks in the final minutes as the Lady Bucs probed for another equalizer.

“We’re still trying to adjust to some new girls playing in the middle,” Larsen said. “Once or twice, I think we pushed up on the attack and they were trying to get us on the counterattack. We’re still trying to figure out who to mark and who to pick up. “Paxlee (Faircloth) made some good defensive runs without fouling, staying shoulder-to-shoulder and putting pressure on, and I think that was key to keeping them off the scoreboard.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.