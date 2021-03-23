Lady Raiders notch key win over Jack Britt

Junior Kenleigh Frye makes a running catch in center field in the top of the third inning Monday night against Jack Britt. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — After a 13-3 win in six innings over Jack Britt Monday, Richmond Senior High School softball head coach Mike Way didn’t mince words about the significance of the win.

The Lady Bucs (1-2) are just three years removed from winning the state championship and are a contender in the Sandhills Athletic Conference almost every season.

“There’s basically four teams in the conference that are fighting for three (playoff) spots,” Way said. “So anytime you can win one of the games against those other three, it’s a bonus. It’s like winning two games because you’re not only winning one, but they’re losing one.”

Despite falling into an early 3-1 hole, the Lady Raiders (2-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to seize control of the game, spurred by a two-run home run by freshman Katie Way and an RBI triple by sophomore Quston Leviner.

Senior Paige Ransom also had a home run in the sixth inning that helped the Lady Raiders put the game away with the 10-run rule. An RBI single in the sixth from junior Allyiah Swiney ended the game.

Ransom pitched the first three innings, giving up two hits that led to Jack Britt’s three runs, but Leviner came in and pitched the final three innings, striking out two and shutting out Jack Britt the rest of the game.

Katie Way, Ransom, Leviner and junior Kenleigh Frye each finished with two RBIs.

Lady Bucs starter and UNC-commit Carlie Myrtle gave up 10 hits, including the two home runs, while striking out seven. While Jack Britt had six errors that contributed to the loss, not counting Myrtle hitting five Richmond batters with a pitch, Mike Way said they were able to put a lot of balls in play against her.

“You can’t have a lot of strikeouts,” Mike Way said. “She’s a big-time strikeout pitcher. So you can’t go up there making too big a swing — you can’t just give them outs, you have to make them make plays.”

Mike Way said facing Purnell Swett last week helped prepare them for what they would see from Myrtle, especially with regards to figuring out the timing needed at bat to get hits against strong pitching.

“You can’t really prepare for it until you see it,” Mike Way said. “We can’t fake it in practice. You’ve got to see it. When they see it and they get the confidence that they can handle it and it’s not overpowering to them, then it just changes the game.”

Mike Way said they’ve stressed to the players the potential that the team has when all the pieces are firing on all cylinders.

“We tell them this is what it can look like,” he said. “We tell them so that when they see it, they start believing what it can look like.”

