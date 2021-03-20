Defense stands tall, Raiders roll over Hoke County 52-14

Senior receiver Tremel Jones (1) runs into the open field with senior receiver Dalton Stroman (2) blocking downfield Friday against Hoke County. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School varsity football defense showed off its aggressiveness Friday night, shutting down Hoke County in the Raiders’ 52-14 win against the Bucks.

Hoke County (1-3) struggled to complete passes and Richmond’s (2-0) front-seven spent a good portion of the game living in the Bucks’ backfield hurrying the quarterback or causing negative yardage plays. Head coach Bryan Till credited the play of the interior guys on the defensive line.

“Both of our tackles played really well inside,” Till said. “Single blocks, demanding double teams and things like that really made a big difference, so the linebackers could flow and really get into the backfield. Both (Junior defensive lineman) JD (Lampley) and (senior defensive lineman) Kaleel (Brown-Palmer) had a really good night. Kaleel had some really good hits in the backfield, so it was good to see.”

However, despite the comfortable win, defensive penalties hurt the Raiders for the second straight game, especially in the first half. The untimely penalties kept drives alive for the Bucks.

The Raiders amassed 11 penalties for 133 yards, even though overall, the defense recovered three Hoke County fumbles and held the Bucks to 109 total yards of offense. More than half of those yards came from one play — a 59-yard touchdown pass from Bucks senior Kasheim Teller to junior Kamonte Williams midway through the third quarter.

“The tough thing is, when you’re an aggressive defense and you’re really trying to get after guys, that kind of stuff’s going to happen,” Till said. “We just got to be smarter. A couple of hits that we got on the edge, we have to pull up. You’ve got to want to hit, but he’s given himself up. That’s the nature of the game nowadays, you can’t take those shots. We’ve had enough the first two weeks to last us all season.”

Senior linebacker CJ Tillman said the team has been “antsy” from the long layoff caused by the pandemic.

“We have to clean up the late hits though,” Tillman said, “that’s what’s going to kill us in the long run.”

On offense, senior receiver Tremel Jones flashed his speed and big play ability and showed off the versatility on offense that earned him the opportunity to sign to play for Wingate University next fall. Jones finished with five catches for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jones said with the Bucks running a lot of cover-1 and man-to-man coverages, they were able to take advantage of mismatches to get him out in space.

First, Jones scored on an 85-yard touchdown run on a double reverse handoff to put the Raiders up 12-0 in the first quarter.

“Credit to the outside receivers for containing their man,” Jones said. “We had a couple of key blocks on the O-line that allowed us to do the reverse, but after that it was just straight speed down the sidelines.”

Then, a 63-yard catch-and-run on a short out route helped set up senior receiver Dalton Stroman’s 27-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Kellen Hood to put the Raiders up 31-0 at the end of the first half.

“He’s got to run a little more in practice or something,” Till joked, “that last one he should have scored, I don’t think anyone is fast enough to catch him, but obviously he was gassed after those other long ones.”

Stroman finished with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, while Hood was 14-for-18 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Wind leftover from Thursday’s thunderstorms took a toll on the kickers, forcing low kickoffs and causing the Raiders to miss the extra point on each of their first four touchdowns in the first half.

Also, before the game, the Raiders honored their 20 seniors in a ceremony on the field with each of their parents and families.

Next, the Raiders will travel to face Lumberton on Friday March 26.

