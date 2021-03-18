Raiders finally set for home opener

ROCKINGHAM — Almost a month and three game postponements later, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team is finally set for its home opener Friday night against Hoke County.

The Raiders had both of their opening week opponents, first Purnell Swett, then Scotland, have to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, postponing both games. Then, a week later, Richmond survived an overtime road trip to Pinecrest in its first game of the season. That same day, Jack Britt announced it would have to quarantine due to COVID protocols, as well, which postponed the Raiders’ game against the Bucs on March 12.

With no game last week, Richmond used the extra practice time to work on issues that came up in the game against Pinecrest.

“I think it has been mostly positive,” said head coach Bryan Till. “We have worked hard on some mistakes from week 1 and also gotten prepared for Friday night. We have mostly been trying to execute better. We have reviewed film of the game and practice and tried to address all the mistakes and work to be better moving forward. We have also been competing against each other in practice.”

Hoke County has had an up-and-down start to its season. First, the Bucks lost a nailbiter to Pinecrest in their opener, then eked past Seventy-First, before getting blown out last week by Scotland, albeit without starting running back Tory Peterkin. Peterkin had one carry against Scotland before leaving the game with an injury.

Till said Hoke County runs a 3-4 base defense with a tough defensive line and group of linebackers. Senior linebacker Joshua Harrelson leads the Bucks’ defense with 49 tackles, averaging 16.3 per game.

Senior defensive end Keyonte Bronson has proven to be a disrupter in opposing backfields, totalling 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks to go along with 29 total tackles in the Bucks’ three games.

Hoke County’s defense has also been active in forcing turnovers, with six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

On offense, the Bucks will utilize athletic sophomore quarterback Warren Avery with its spread RPO-style offense. Avery has proven to be a threat on the ground and through the air for the Bucks’ offense, with 159 rushing yards and 182 passing yards through three games. Senior receiver Kasheim Teller has been Avery’s favorite target so far this season, with seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to going down against Scotland, Peterkin had amassed 201 rushing yards in two games.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium.

