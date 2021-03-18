Lady Raiders get much-needed game minutes despite loss to Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ soccer team fell to Pinecrest 9-0 on the road Wednesday night.

In accordance with the nine-goal rule, the game was called at halftime with the Lady Patriots (2-0) holding a 9-0 lead.

Despite the losing effort, head coach Chris Larsen was able to get most of the Lady Raiders’ squad much-needed game minutes.

“They’re just getting in some gametime, trying to get them back up to speed playing against a good team,” Larsen said. “Just trying to see where they stand, what they need to work on and what we need to do to be successful.”

Larsen added that he also didn’t want to take any chances with the official possibly handing out cards to any players that could jeopardize Richmond (1-1) down the road in other games that they play this season.

“We’ll regroup on Friday at practice because we can’t tomorrow (due to chance of severe inclement weather), and we’ll see what happens Monday,” Larsen said.

Next, the Lady Raiders host Jack Britt on Monday March 22.

