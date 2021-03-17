Raiders wrap up season with 3-0 playoff loss to South Central

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team wrapped up its season Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 seed South Central in the first round of the 4A East NCHSAA state playoffs.

As the No. 16 seed, the Raiders (9-5-1) went down two goals in the first half, and head coach Chris Larsen said he made a few adjustments at halftime, but despite several chances and eight shots, the Raiders weren’t able to find the back of the net.

South Central (7-4) added to its lead in the second half off a corner that “sealed the deal” and put the game out of reach, according to Larsen.

“After we went down three, we were already goint to make an adjustment and play two forwards up top,” Larsen said. “We did that the final 20 minutes, kind of took it to them just a little bit, but it’s hard to overcome a three-goal deficit with only 20 minutes to play.”

One big thing the Raiders had to adjust to was the size of South Central’s field. Larsen said Richmond’s field is about 76-78 yards wide, while South Central’s was about 56 yards wide.

“That 20 yards of difference compacted us a little bit,” Larsen said. “We’re not used to playing on a tight field like that. Ours is a little more spread out so we can open things up a little bit. So I think we struggled with that more than anything else.”

Despite having to deal with the restrictions and condensed schedule caused by the pandemic, Larsen was optimistic about his squad’s performance this year.

The Raiders earned a third-place finish in the conference and beat every conference team they faced, with the exception of Pinecrest and Jack Britt.

“I told the guys, we can’t let one game dictate our whole year,” Larsen said. “We had a great year. We played some great soccer, we beat a handful of teams and we made it to the state playoffs, which is always a goal. Of course, you’d like to win that first round state playoff game, but just to be one of the 16 teams selected to participate in the East, is a goal within itself.”

The Raiders graduate eight seniors, but next year will return a core group of players who played significant minutes this season, including two of their leading goal scorers in juniors Alex Medina and Luke Williams.

Plus, there will be a number of players from the junior varsity squad that just went 7-2 this season that will be back to make the jump to varsity.

“There’s a good quality group coming back that have a lot of minutes under their belt,” Larsen said. “We don’t have that long. Once the girls’ season wraps up, we’ll probably get cranked back up with the boys, if we’re allowed, and then we’ll roll through the summer. And before you know it, we’ll be playing again.”

