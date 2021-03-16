Lady Rockets win middle school basketball county title

The Rockingham Middle School girls’ basketball team concluded an undefeated season with a 39-10 county championship game victory against Hamlet Middle School Thursday.

“Special thanks to Coach Wandesha Jackson, my assistant coach, the players, parents, faculty and staff members and Facebook Live viewers for supporting us throughout this season,” said head coach Teresa Mason.

Jamyia Lindsey led the Lady Rockets in scoring, rebounding and steals with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. Sharonda Henderson and Kamora Watkins each scored six points and pulled down five rebounds.

Madisen Jackson finished with four points, four rebounds and two steals, while Kaylan Parsons scored two points and grabbed five rebounds. Henderson, Jackson and Parsons also each recorded one block.

Prior to the championship game, on March 9, the Lady Rockets also defeated Hamlet 44-17.

