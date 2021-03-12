Mistakes costly in Raiders’ 4-0 loss to Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer team saw its five-game winning streak snapped Thursday night in a 4-0 loss to Sandhills Athletic Conference champions Pinecrest.

The loss wraps up the regular season for the Raiders, who will finish with a 9-4-1 record.

“We played well, we just allowed Pinecrest to capitalize off our mistakes,” said head coach Chris Larsen.

Elsewhere in the conference, Jack Britt defeated Lumberton, which allowed the Raiders to claim third in the final conference standings. Pinecrest and Jack Britt earn the conference’s two automatic bids to the state playoffs.

With their overall record and the No. 3 seed in the conference, the Raiders hope that will be enough to earn them a wildcard bid for a spot in the 4A East playoff bracket. Seeding and brackets will be released this weekend and the playoffs are set to start next week.

