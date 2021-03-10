Middle School Basketball: Lady Rockets win twice enroute to title game

Lady Rockets beat Cordova

The Rockingham Middle School girls’ basketball team defeated Cordova Middle School 32-13 Monday.

Jamyia Lindsey led the Lady Rockets with 18 points. Tenaziah McNeil had six points, while Madisen Jackson scored four points, Kamora Watkins had three points and Sharonda Henderson finished with two points.

Rockingham girls’ cruise against Hamlet

The Rockingham Middle School girls’ basketball team blew past Hamlet Middle School 44-17 on Tuesday.

J’Nasia Neal led the way with 20 points, while Jamyia Lindsey scored 15 points. Madisen Jackson also had nine points.

The Lady Rockets face Hamlet in the county championship game Thursday at home at 3:30 p.m.

