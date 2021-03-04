Five Richmond basketball players earn boys, girls all-conference honors

Five Richmond Senior High School varsity basketball players were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.

For the boys, freshman guard Paul McNeil, senior wing Nygie Stroman and senior guard Patrick McLaughlin each earned all-conference honors. On the girls’ team, senior guard Jayla McDougald and senior forward Jakerra Covington were both named all-conference.

McNeil averaged 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, Stroman averaged 13.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and McLaughlin averaged 9.2 points and 4.3 assists per game this season. For the girls, McDougald averaged 15.0 points per game and Covington averaged 7.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

On the boys’ all-conference team, champions Pinecrest and Lumberton each had four players represented, Jack Britt and Scotland had two, while Seventy-First, Hoke County and Purnell Swett each had one player named.

On the girls’ all-conference team, champions Jack Britt had four players, Pinecrest had three, Seventy-First, Purnell Swett and Lumberton each had two and Scotland and Hoke County both had one.

The Raiders went 8-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play, earned third-place in the conference tournament and qualified for the state playoffs, where they lost to Apex Friendship in the second round.

The Lady Raiders finished the season 7-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play. They earned fifth place in the conference tournament and did not qualify for a spot in the playoffs.

