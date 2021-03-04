Raiders open pandemic season at Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School varsity football team may have had to wait an extra week to open its season, but, at long last, the Raiders’ season opener has arrived.

Initially, the schedule had the Raiders opening against Purnell Swett, but after the Rams had to quarantine, the conference moved the schedule around and Richmond was set to open against rival Scotland. But then the Scots had to quarantine as well and that game was postponed to April 5.

Pinecrest was originally supposed to be Richmond’s second opponent, but since the Raiders were off last week, they will open the season against the Patriots Friday night at 6 p.m. in Southern Pines. The Patriots edged Hoke County 22-20 in their season opener last week.

In 2019, Richmond beat Pinecrest 36-0, but the Patriots were the conference co-runners up with Scotland with a 5-2 SAC record and a 9-3 record overall. As the No. 6 seed in the 4AA state playoffs, they lost to Ronald Reagan 26-9 in the first round.

Led by head coach Chris Metzger, Pinecrest runs a split-veer rushing-oriented offense, but will pass out of it, as well.

Last season, the Patriots utilized running back by committee, with seven different players totaling more than 100 rushing yards last season and five tallying more than 200. As a team, the Pinecrest averaged 191.3 yards per game on the ground and about six yards per carry.

Seniors Nicholas Marella and Savion Kiser are likely to see the majority of the carries for the Patriots. Marella had 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 carries last season, while Kiser finished the year with 306 yards and five touchdowns on 48 carries.

Senior Braxton Barber has made the move from tight end to quarterback this season after starter Ben Garbark suffered an injury. Barber had 199 receiving yards and four touchdowns

When Pinecrest does pass, it usually picks up big chunks of yardage, as it averaged more than 21 yards per completion last season.

Defensively, the Patriots have Nick Garbark and Gibson Macrae as the heart of defense at linebacker. Along the defensive line, Bryson Coe and John Conner Veenemen are disrupters for opposing offenses.

Nick Garbark had 33 tackles last season, while Macrae had 62 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Senior Georgio Najm played both sides of the ball last year for the Patriots. On offense, he had 498 all-purpose yards and on defense he led the team with four interceptions in the secondary.

Those unable to make the trip due to ticket limitations and COVID restrictions can still stream the game on NFHSnetwork.com. Also, Freedom Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 1 in Rockingham is hosting an outdoor watch party for those that want to watch the game, with COVID precautions in place.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.