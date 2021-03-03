Middle school basketball: Rockingham boys, girls both get wins

Rockingham boys beats Hamlet 43-40 in OT

The Rockingham Middle School boys beat Hamlet Middle School 43-40 in overtime Monday night.

For Hamlet, Jordan Bostick had 12 points, Jason Walker had 11 points and Amer Morrison had seven points, while Ali West and James Hamilton scored three points and Daylyn Goodwin and James Covington finished with two points.

Hamlet (1-2) forced 30 turnovers and West made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Hamlet visits Cordova Thursday night for its final regular season game.

Rockingham girls beat Cordova 52-18

The Rockingham Middle School girls defeated Cordova Middle Schoool 52-18 Tuesday night.

For Rockingham, Jamyia Lindsey scored 18 points, J’Nasia Neal scored 13 points and Madisen Jackson had 11 points, while Kamora Watkins had four points and Sharonda Henderson and Kaylan Parsons each finished with two points. Jackson and Watkins also each had seven rebounds, while Henderson grabbed 11 rebounds.

Next, Rockingham will face Cordova again on March 8 at 4 p.m.

Keith Parsons and Teresa Mason contributed scores and stats.