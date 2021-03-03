Richmond, Scotland increase spectator limits for sporting events

Since Gov. Cooper increased gathering limits and eased attendance restrictions for high school sporting events last week, both Richmond and Scotland will be allowing increased numbers of fans for football games.

Richmond Senior High School will only be allowing 1,000 spectators into Raider Stadium for home football games, since it is unable to ensure proper social distancing at the 30% capacity limit, according to athletic director Rob Ransom. 400 of those tickets will be allotted to parents of players and cheerleaders of both teams and coaches’ families. Booster membership and reserved seating will not be sold. If those have been purchased, they will be honored in the fall season.

After this week, tickets for all Raider sporting events will be sold through GoFan online at gofan.com. JV football and soccer tickets will still have to be purchased at the gate.

Scotland High School will allow 2,550 paying fans into Pate Stadium, in accordance with the 30% seated capacity restriction, according to athletic director David Johnson. No reserved seating tickets will be sold and no paper tickets will be sold at the gates on game nights. Tickets can be purchased at the school Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Scotland Bling Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once the 2,550 limit has been reached, no additional tickets will be sold.

GoFan online ticketing, www.gofan.co/app/events/255294, is also currently available for people to purchase game tickets.

Both schools have additional rules and guidelines that will apply to those in attendance, including:

• Anyone can attend

• Spectators must remain seated at all times during the game unless you’re going to the restroom

• Concessions will not be opened

• No outside food or drinks will be allowed

• Spectators must remain socially distanced in the stands (seating spaces will be marked on bleachers)

• Masks must be worn at all times

• School-aged and older spectators must purchase a ticket

• Anyone that refuses to sit will be asked to leave the stadium and will not be allowed to attend future events

For those that cannot attend due to ticket limits, games will still be streamed through the NFHS Network online at nfhsnetwork.com.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.