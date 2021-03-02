Richmond boys’ soccer knocks off Hoke County 5-2

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Hoke County 5-2 on the road Monday night, a couple days after shutting out Purnell Swett 5-0.

The win improves the Raiders to 6-3-1 on the season, sitting amongst a pack of two other schools each jostling for second place in the conference standings, including Lumberton and Jack Britt. Richmond faces Lumberton on Wednesday.

After the Raiders scored two early goals, the Bucks responded with two of their own to level the score.

Richmond was able to net two more goals in the first half to take a 4-2 lead into halftime. Then, in the second half, the Raiders added one more to put the game away.

“I told the guys at halftime to keep playing well and knock the ball around,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “I knew Hoke was going to make some adjustments and they did but luckily our back line held good. (Goalkeeper) Jay (Ammons) made some great saves tonight.”

Senior midfielder Noah Aiken and junior forward Luke Williams each had two goals for the Raiders and senior midfielder Hector Castro also scored. Castro also had two assists, while junior Cody Eason also provided an assist.

As a team, the Raiders finished with 10 shots on goal.

The Raiders host Lumberton Wednesday night.