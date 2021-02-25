Richmond boys’ soccer succumbs to narrow 2-1 defeat to Jack Britt

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer team fell to Jack Britt 2-1 on the road Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Raiders to 4-3-1 on the season.

“We played well, we just didn’t find the back of the net,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “We had some great opportunities to take the lead early, but were not successful. I thought we had better (chances) than Jack Britt, but they scored off a lucky bounce off the post and then off one of our guys, and a low driven shot that got under the keeper.”

Junior midfielder Alex Medina scored the Raiders’ lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Richmond finished with nine shots on goal, while Jack Britt had 13.

“We played a hard match up until the end, scoring on a PK to bring us within one, but couldn’t get another one to go,” Larsen said.

Larsen said the team’s performance against Jack Britt was “night and day” different compared to the first time they faced the Bucs earlier this season. The Raiders lost to Jack Britt 6-0 at home on Feb. 2.

“Ever since the light switch flipped on against Hoke, we have played well,” Larsen said. “Just couldn’t make it out with a victory tonight.”

Next, the Raiders will host Purnell Swett on Saturday.

