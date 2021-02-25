Football returns to Richmond County as JV Raiders beat Pinecrest 24-20

Richmond’s Emmanuel Gilliam (10) tries to avoid a sack Wednesday night against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jaliel Green (24) runs the ball Wednesday night against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

After more than a year, high school football returned to Richmond County Wednesday night.

The Richmond Senior High School junior varsity squad beat Pinecrest’s JV team 24-20 in a back-and-forth affair.

“We talked about just putting forth a great effort and getting people excited about Raider football again,” said JV head coach Patrick Hope. “This community’s been through a lot throughout this entire pandemic, as everybody has. We know football is a big part of this community so we said we owed it to the community to play well and we found a way to win.”

On its first offensive possession, the JV Raiders (1-0) broke off two long 30-plus-yard runs to open the game, but then turned the ball over on downs. The game remained scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

Then Pinecrest (0-1) scored the first touchdown of the game on the first play of the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead after its 2-point conversion failed. The JV Patriots carried that lead into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Jacob Wall picked up a fumble in the Pinecrest backfield and ran it back for a touchdown. Taye Spencer ran in the ensuring 2-point conversion to give Richmond an 8-6 lead. But, it was shortlived as the JV Patriots answered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to retake the lead 14-8 by the end of the third quarter.

Points were to be had in the fourth quarter, as Spencer’s 30-plus-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion put the JV Raiders ahead again 16-14.

Pinecrest still had another score left in them as a touchdown gave it a 20-16 lead with the clock winding down in the fourth.

On the next drive, the JV Raiders marched down the field to take a 24-20 lead on a touchdown run by Jaliel Green with about a minute left. On the drive, Tristan Wall had a deep ball catch that put Richmond in scoring position in the red zone.

A deep pass got the JV Patriots just outside the red zone with under a minute left, but the JV Raiders locked up the win on a sack and fumble recovery in Pinecrest’s backfield with just a couple ticks left on the clock.

“I think we found our footing,” Hope said. “We’ve got to get into football shape, and that’s been hard to do dealing with the daylight and all that stuff. Deep down these guys competed and wanted it more than those guys.”

