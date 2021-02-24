Raiders hope to stay healthy to chase championship ambitions

ROCKINGHAM — At long last, high school football is finally back in North Carolina.

A year after a conference championship and a run to the 4AA state playoff semifinals, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team expects to be able to be able to contend with the best in the state again, according to head coach Bryan Till.

If they ever get to start their season.

“If we can stay healthy, not just traditional football terms, but also keep from being quarantined, I think the sky’s the limit,” Till said. “It almost seems surreal to be playing and practicing with all the protocols and everything that’s going on. We’re just trying to do every little thing right on the way there so that those expectations are not in vain.”

Originally, the Raiders were scheduled to open on the road at Purnell Swett, but then positive COVID-19 cases on the Rams’ team postponed the game while they entered quarantine. Then, the Sandhills Athletic Conference athletic directors flipped the schedule around due to both Purnell Swett and Lumberton being in quarantine, which meant Richmond would instead open against rival Scotland.

Less than a day later, the Scots had to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case on their team, and so Richmond’s game against Scotland was also postponed.

Now, Richmond has an open slot in Week 1 with its first scheduled game set to be on the road against Pinecrest on March 5. Till said they’re exploring the possibility of scheduling a game against an out-of-conference opponent to fill the Week 1 open slot.

“I’ve talked with two or three other coaches who have open dates — we want to play (this) week,” Till said. “We struggled back and forth. Is it right to replace the game and worry about, well what if we get quarantined and don’t get to play a conference game because we played an out-of-conference game?

“But, these kids only have the opportunity to play a few times,” Till continued. “I’m not going to make a decision based on fear of what’s going to happen, I’m going to make a decision based on what I think is best, and the best thing is to give these kids an opportunity to play if we can’t get a conference game. I think our kids will appreciate the opportunity to play.”

On offense, the Raiders will stick to their spread run-pass-option attack led by new starting quarterback junior Kellan Hood. Hood played receiver last year and was quarterback of the junior varsity team as a freshman, catching 24 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown, but will take over the offense this year.

“Coach Denson and I have been ecstatic to see how he has progressed,” said Raiders quarterbacks coach Jay Jones. “The only thing I was concerned about was the fact that he hadn’t had live reps at quarterback in a couple years. He did some early in the year last year. You can see his improvement daily. I feel like over a short time, he’s become very comfortable playing quarterback.”

Joining Hood in the backfield is senior Jaron Coleman at running back. With last year’s leading rushers Jaheim Covington and Caleb Hood graduated, Till said Coleman’s role this season is going to “skyrocket” and he’ll be taking on a much greater workload than he has in the past. Last year, Coleman had 740 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 carries, while averaging about 10.6 yards per carry.

The Raiders offense also returns three key offensive linemen in the trenches in seniors Caleb Wilson and Jaleel Davis and junior Braxton Butler. Till said he expects junior Jaiden Covington, Austin Moore and Jeff Linton to be a factor on the offensive line, as well.

“When you have a new quarterback and tailback, it’s really big that the offensive line is able to perform,” Till said. “Having Jaleel, Caleb Wilson and Braxton back is big, but those other two spots are new, and those guys being able to come along is going to be big for us this year.”

Richmond lost an important piece when senior Jakolbe Baldwin decided to enroll early at North Carolina State, but the Raiders have no shortage of weapons out wide.

Senior Dalton Stroman led the team in receiving in 2019 with 716 yards and nine touchdowns on 31 receptions, plus senior Tremel Jones returns at the slot receiver position. Jones had 485 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches.

Tremel Jones said his chemistry with (Kellan) Hood continues to improve day-by-day, and while the base offense remains largely the same, they’ve added new formations, plays and schemes in preseason practice.

“It surprises me how everyone is understanding the playbook so fast and we’ve had less time than usual to prepare our younger guys,” (Tremel) Jones said. “If there’s one thing I can say, then I would say that I’m proud of how everyone is doing everything they can to be a better role player on the field and how our offense clicks together despite losing Caleb (Hood) and Jakolbe (Baldwin).”

Defensively, linebackers coach James Johnson has taken over the defensive coordinator role for the Raiders. Till will continue to coach the cornerbacks, but Johnson will be calling the defensive plays.

Johnson has also implemented a new 4-2-5 defensive set, according senior linebacker CJ Tillman. Tillman said the new defense gives the Raiders more variety and options with what they can do.

“There’s more looks we can give the offense,” Tillman said. “When we get to the playoffs and play against better opponents, it’ll be more helpful to change it up and give them more looks. We want to get the best matchups at every position as much as possible. Basically we’re saying, we are putting our best against your best and let’s see who wins it.”

Tillman was Richmond’s leading tackler a season ago, and figures to be the heart and leader of the Raiders defense this year.

On the defensive line, the Raiders lost defensive end Javon Little to graduation, but return junior J.D. Lampley and senior Kaleel Brown-Palmer at defensive tackle. Lampley and Brown-Palmer each had a sack last year, while Lampley also had 25 tackles and Brown-Palmer had 29 tackles.

The Raiders’ secondary is a largely new and untested group after four two-year starters graduated.

“Some of them have come up from JV, some of them were backups last year,” Till said. “They’re energetic, they’re athletic, but early on it’s going to be important how well they play.”

Even with all the changes this season brought on by the pandemic, including the requirement for masks during practice and games, the Raiders are maintaining their optimism for the season ahead.

“We expect great things of ourselves, such as winning the state championship, being conference champions and making progress throughout the season and getting better and better each week,” (Tremel) Jones said. “Practice has been fun even while wearing masks. The coaches take care of our teammates and do a great job of keeping us safe. Guys have been amped to be on the field and you can tell that everyone is out there because of their passion for this sport and this school.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.