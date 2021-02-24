The heir apparent: Junior Hood takes over Raiders QB job

When former Richmond Senior High School starting quarterback Caleb Hood decided to graduate early and enroll early at the University of North Carolina, many wondered who would lead the Raiders’ offense this season.

In stepped Hood’s brother — junior Kellan Hood.

Kellan will take over the Raiders’ starting quarterback position, spearheading the Raiders’ spread run-pass-option attack that has been one of the best and most explosive in the state the last couple seasons.

“I’m excited taking over the quarterback position,” Kellan said. “I’m ready to see where it takes me. I’m just going to go out there and show how good of a quarterback I can be.”

As soon as the elder Hood made his announcement that he was headed to UNC, senior receiver Tremel Jones said he and Kellan instantly took to the field to throw and run routes to work on improving timing and building the QB-WR chemistry that they’ll need this season.

“He would even manage to get some of the younger guys out there when we would go to the field,” Jones said. “It’s going to be fun seeing a former receiver throw the ball. I have high expectations for him and the coaches do too. There’s a lot of potential in him.”

“The wide receivers and running backs that I have now, I played with on JV, so we still have our chemistry,” Kellan said. “I also grew up playing with them so they’ve helped me a lot whether it’s motivating me or telling me what I could improve on.”

Head coach Bryan Till said Kellan earned the job due to his past experience as quarterback for the junior varsity team his freshman year and his familiarity with the offense from playing wide receiver for the varsity team last year.

“The big thing is, he already understands how to read coverages,” Till said. “Some of our offensive schemes are based on what coverage guys are in and understanding where to go with the football depending on what (the defense) is in. We’re a very option-oriented offense where he has multiple choices to make plays, so knowing that he knows where a lot of that is, is helpful.”

Both Till and quarterbacks coach Jay Jones said they’ve both been impressed with how Kellan’s arm strength has improved since he was the junior varsity quarterback as a freshman.

“He’s made some impressive throws already this year,” (Jay) Jones said. “He’s very athletic. In our system, he’s exactly what we want in a quarterback.”

Kellan said he’s adapted fast and that (Jay) Jones has been working on a lot of form-related things with him in preseason practices.

While Kellan brings a similar level of athleticism to the position that his brother did, he doesn’t necessarily have the same physicality and stature, which means the Raiders probably won’t call the same number of designed inside quarterback runs that they did with Caleb.

“With Caleb, you could probably run (inside) 10-15 times per game,” Till said. “(This year), it’ll be more read-based. Kellan might run it quite a bit more one night, but that’s just the read he’s getting as opposed to designed runs.”

In terms of knowledge and understanding of the offense, Till said there’s pretty much no difference between Kellan and Caleb. But, he added that Kellan is a more vocal leader amongst his teammates than Caleb was.

Shortly before he left for UNC in January, Caleb said his brother has been behind him his whole life, and now he feels like it’s his turn to take over and lead the Raiders.

“I know he’s going to step up and give it all he has,” Caleb said.

