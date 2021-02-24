No. 14 seed Raiders upset No. 3 seed Heritage in playoff first round

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ basketball team upset No. 3 seed Heritage 68-64 Tuesday night in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

A 20-point performance in the first half from senior wing Nygie Stroman helped catalyze the win for the Raiders. Stroman finished with 25 points, while freshman guard Paul McNeil scored 21, including 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“The guys played well,” said head coach Donald Pettigrew. “Big game for Nygie, he came ready to play. These guys played hard throughout the game.”

At the end of the first quarter, the Raiders had built a five-point lead behind the play of Stroman, and by halftime they had increased the lead over the Huskies to 14, 38-24.

The Huskies surged back in the second half, outscoring Richmond 40-30, but the Raiders were able to hold off the run to close out the win late.

With the win, the Raiders advance to the second round to face No. 6 seed Apex Friendship, who defeated No. 11 seed Hoggard 61-30 in its first round game.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.