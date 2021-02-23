Hamlet Middle knocks off Cordova 41-36

Hamlet Middle School beat Cordova Middle School 41-36 Monday night in Hamlet.

Amer Morrison and Gage Stewart both scored 11 points. Jason Walker had seven points, Jordan Bostick had four points, Chamaure Shaw and Ali West each had three points and Jabari Douglas finished with two points.

Hamlet (1-1) forced 33 turnovers during the game.

Next up, Hamlet hosts Rockingham on March 1.

Game info contributed by Keith Parsons.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.