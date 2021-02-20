Raiders survive slugfest in SAC 3rd place game; Richmond girls claim 5th with win

Senior guard Jayla McDougald scores on a fast break layup Friday night against Lumberton. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior varsity boys’ basketball team’s two talented freshmen are well ahead of schedule in their development.

The freshman pair of Paul McNeil and Jamarion Wall combined for 46 of the Raiders points in the team’s 67-62 win over Seventy-First in the third-place game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

“We’ve had some growing pains with them, but that’s fine,” said head coach Donald Pettigrew. “That comes with it. They did a great job tonight.”

With senior wing Nygie Stroman being held out for precautionary reasons to stay healthy for the state playoffs and senior guard Patrick McLaughlin only playing at about “65%” due to his shoulder injury, the Raiders needed the freshmen duo to step up.

McNeil finished with 27 points, while Wall had 19. McLaughlin had eight points and senior Dylan Lewis also contributed seven points. McLaughlin said moving the ball and finding the open man helped them offensively.

“My three ball wasn’t there,” McNeil said, “I shot it, but my mid range and my driving helped me a lot.

The Raiders fell behind early, but a scoring run late in the first quarter allowed the Raiders to tie the game and take the lead, but the Falcons hit a three at the buzzer to take an 18-17 lead at the end of the period.

The score remained tight throughout the second quarter as the two teams traded baskets, but Seventy-First maintained its edge 28-25 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Richmond went to a 2-1-2 extended zone that forced turnovers on five straight Falcons possessions and led to run out baskets and a 10-0 run that put the Raiders up 39-30 and gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game.

“It put pressure on the guards,” McLaughlin said. “Their guards weren’t ready for that type of pressure.”

Seventy-First answered with a series of scores, including a half-court heave at the buzzer by sophomore Jared Davis, but Richmond still held its 44-38 lead at the end of the third quarter. Davis finished with 25 points to lead the Falcons in scoring.

McNeil took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 25 points.

With just under a minute left, Seventy-First had an old fashioned three-point play to cut Richmond’s lead to six, but the Raiders were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to close out the game, going 10 for 13 from the charity stripe as a team.

The Raiders will now await their playoff fate with state seeding coming on Sunday.

“I think we can matchup with anybody,” Pettigrew said. “I like our chances.”

Richmond girls claim fifth place with 58-44 win

The Richmond Senior varsity girls’ basketball team fended off a late run and closed out Lumberton Friday night, defeating the Lady Pirates 58-44 to lock up fifth place in the conference tournament.

Not wanting a repeat of Monday night’s fourth quarter debacle against Purnell Swett, the Lady Raiders (7-5, 4-3 SAC) closed the game out late in the fourth quarter behind senior guard Jayla McDougald’s eight fourth quarter points that helped keep the Lady Pirates (4-8, 2-5 SAC) at arms length.

“We didn’t want to have a repeat performance from Monday,” said head coach Teddy Moseley. “We wanted to stay poised and under control because they made a run and tried to speed us up. But, we answered the call (Friday) that we failed to do on Monday and I was proud of them for that.”

Even though the Hoke County game was canceled Wednesday, the Lady Raiders didn’t use the extra time to practice more after their tough loss on Monday night, instead Moseley said they took a couple days off.

“It was a disappointing loss (Monday), but sometimes you have to take a step back and clear your head a little bit,” Moseley said. “We had a short practice (Thursday), but it was a quality practice.”

Like she has all season, McDougald led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 20 points, but none were bigger than her eight points in the fourth quarter. On several possessions late, McDougald would isolate one-on-one with a Lumberton defender and drive to the basket and score or draw a foul.

“She’s been huge all year for us,” Moseley said. “She’s not afraid of the moment.”

Senior forward Jakerra Covington had another double-double and helped catalyze Richmond’s big lead in the first half. She finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, including 12 of those points in the first half.

Covington had a lot of success attacking the middle of Lumberton’s zone in the paint. The Lady Raiders would swing the ball, then pass it into Covington in the middle of the floor near the free-throw line and she would either take the shot or drive by the post defender and finish at the rim.

“I came in tonight knowing that if they played me one-on-one, that my first step is faster than theirs so I just wanted to go out there a play my game,” Covington said, “especially with me being a senior and it being my last game, I just wanted to go out there and play really good and play hard.”

Freshman Ryelan Lyerly hit three 3-pointers enroute to nine points, and senior guard Asia Douglas finished with six points.

Lumberton struggled to find space to get open shots against Richmond’s zone early.

By the end of the first quarter, Richmond led 19-5 and then carried that on to a 35-15 lead at halftime.

After the Lady Raiders had taken their largest lead of the game at 42-19 in the third quarter, Lumberton answered with a 14-6 scoring run to end the quarter.

The physicality of the game also picked up in the third, as Lumberton increased its defensive pressure in an attempt to close the deficit and mount a comeback, but it ultimately came up short as the Lady Raiders closed out the game.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have been able to get in the season that we have and we were pretty fortunate to not get bitten by the COVID bug, knock-on-wood,” Moseley said. “I’m glad everybody was able to stay safe. Overall, I’m proud of these girls because of how hard they work. It was a season of ups and downs, that’s how it’s going to be.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.