Scotland football in quarantine, Richmond/Scotland game on Feb. 26 postponed

Less than a day after the Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule shift that moved Richmond against Scotland to Feb. 26, the game has been postponed due to a positive case for COVID-19 and contact tracing on the Scotland High School football team.

A Scotland football player tested positive for COVID-19 and a coach was contact traced, according to Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. Per the virus protocols, the team is now in quarantine for at least 10 days until March 1 and cannot practice during that time.

“Just heartbroken for the kids and coaches,” Bailey said. “To get this close to our first game and have this happen is very disappointing. We have done everything we can to protect our coaches and players, but sometimes things just happen.”

Originally, the conference shifted Week 1 of the football calendar with Week 7 due to Purnell Swett and Lumberton also being in quarantine. Richmond was originally scheduled to visit Purnell Swett in Week 1, but that game was postponed, while Scotland was scheduled to host Jack Britt.

No makeup date for the Richmond vs. Scotland game has been determined yet.

“We will use our time to reflect on the importance of taking precautions and get ourselves ready to go back at it on March 1,” Bailey said.

