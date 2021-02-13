Richmond beats Scotland in rivalry showdown; Richmond girls down Scotland

Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) looks to pass while being guarded by Richmond’s Jamiya Ratliff (20) Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal and Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Even though Richmond beat Scotland 73-55, the game was much closer than the score would indicate.

With just under four minutes left, Scots’ senior guard Grayson Smith hit a three-pointer and the Raiders led by just eight points. But, down that final stretch, Richmond closed — Scotland didn’t.

“I kind of knew, coming into the game, that if it was an 8-10 point lead late, we would struggle to guard the ball,” said Scotland head coach Matt Justin. “At this point, our biggest weakness is guarding the basketball. We struggle to stay in front of guys.”

Richmond head coach Donald Pettigrew said rebounding and patience offensively down the stretch helped the Raiders close out those final few minutes.

Both teams were active defensively early on, with each utilizing their length to intercept passes, knock balls loose and force turnovers.

Scotland made a conscious effort to attack the rim and get out in transition in the first half, while the Raiders had success shooting from outside and hitting three-point shots, hitting five of them in the first half.

After Richmond had built a 10-point lead early in the second quarter, Scotland was able to claw back behind free throws and unforced turnover by the Raiders.

The Scots cut the lead down to one with inside of a minute left in the half, but Richmond took a 27-24 lead into halftime.

“We know when we play Scotland that they’re going to play hard,” Pettigrew said. “Coach Justin does a good job with his guys.”

The Raiders had to deal with losing starting point guard Patrick McLaughlin during the game to an injury, but even without him they exploded offensively in the second half, opening the third quarter on a 10-4 run, and ended up scoring 46 total points in the half, with 26 coming in the fourth quarter.

Each time Richmond tried to build on its lead, Scotland would respond with just enough of a run to hang around and stay within striking distance. But, the Scots couldn’t quite get over the hump.

“It’s been like that the whole year,” Justin said, “we can’t come up with any defensive stops when we need to. It makes it hard to win a game like that when you’re playing against a pretty good team.”

Four Richmond player finished in double figures, compared to just two for Scotland. Forty of the Scots’ 55 points came from two players, senior guard Mandrell Johnson and sophomore forward Lamonte Cousar, each of whom had 20 points.

For the Raiders, freshman guard Paul McNeil led the way with 21 points, while senior guard Dylan Lewis had 15, freshman guard Jamarion Wall had 11 and senior wing Nygie Stroman had 10.

Friday’s game closes out the regular season for both teams ahead of the conference tournament next week.

Richmond girls down Scotland in physical game

Bodies were hitting the floor and emotions were flying — all to be expected in a Richmond-Scotland rivalry game.

The Lady Raiders (6-4, 4-3 SAC) withstood the physical play, downing the Lady Scots 59-36 Friday night to close out the regular season for both teams ahead of the conference tournament next week.

Richmond head coach Teddy Moseley said he thought the officials let Scotland (1-6, 1-6 SAC) get away with “a bunch” of fouls.

“They were kind of rough, but I told my girls to just keep your cool and keep playing through it,” Moseley said.

Scotland head coach Mallarie Murphy disagreed.

“It was fair both ways,” she said. “I think they did a good job calling the game.”

For Scotland, junior guard Kadence Sheppard finished with 18 points, while freshman guard Madysan Hammonds chipped in nine of her own. For Richmond, senior guard Jayla McDougald led all scorers with 25 points and sophomore guard Kyla Sampson had seven points.

Both teams started slow over the first couple minutes of the first quarter. The Lady Raiders were the first to settle in, throwing the ball into the post to try to get baskets in the paint. The Lady Scots struggled to keep up with Richmond’s offense, not scoring until a little more than halfway through the quarter. Through its shot making, Richmond had jumped out to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The physicality started to become progressively more apparent in the second quarter, with a lot more contact and a number of bodies hitting the floor. The two teams ended up combining for 17 fouls in the first half, and after Richmond scored 21 in the first quarter, it was only able to score nine in the second quarter, due to a combination of the Lady Scots’ defense and the physical play.

However, Scotland couldn’t take advantage offensively, and the Lady Raiders still maintained a 30-15 lead at halftime.

In recent games and practices, Murphy said she’s been focused on trying to improve the Lady Scots’ energy in games and preventing them from getting down on themselves if they fall behind.

“We’ve really been stressing that,” Murphy said. “Their energy was a whole lot different tonight, as long as their heads don’t go down, they’re trying and giving me every kind of effort — they translated what we did in practice into gameplay so I was excited to see that.”

In the second half, Richmond asserted itself defensively, utilizing a full-court trapping zone that Scotland struggled to break down. The traps forced several Scotland turnovers before it was able to even get the ball across halfcourt.

“We wanted to get out in transition, get in the open floor and score baskets,” Moseley said. “We knew they were big on the inside, so we wanted to try to spread them out as much as we could.”

More shots started to fall for the Lady Scots, but they couldn’t close the deficit as Richmond still held an 18-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Richmond’s zone forced Scotland turnovers on three straight possessions to open the fourth quarter and the Lady Raiders went on to outscore the Lady Scots 16-11 in the fourth quarter, enroute to the 23-point win.

