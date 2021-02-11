Boys’ soccer cruises to 9-0 win

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Seventy-First 9-0 Wednesday night.

The Raiders got off to a fast start, netting six first half goals and then tallying three more in the second half. The win improves the Raiders’ record to 3-2-1 on the year.

“I think the biggest thing for us — we came out early and put a few goals in the back of the net,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “Just seeing the ball go in the back of the net, allowed us to play a little bit more free after that.”

Junior forward Luke Williams led the way with a hat trick, scoring three goals and adding three assists. Senior midfielders River Meachem, Noah Aiken and Hector Castro also each netted a goal.

The comfortable lead allowed Larsen to give a number of his substitutes additional minutes of playing time that they may not have seen previously this season.

“They got an opportunity to show me what they could do and they had some chances to put the ball in the back of the net,” Larsen said.

Three substitutes managed to score goals and get on the scoresheet — senior defender Jaxon Mabe and juniors Ralondo Gonzalez and Justin McDougald.

Larsen said getting the substitutes game minutes helps build the squad’s depth and confidence for the future.

“You’re always a minute away or 30 seconds away from someone going down with an ACL or a twisted ankle, so the more guys you have with playing experience, it’s always going to benefit you,” Larsen said. “They can show me what they can do, and I can build confidence in them and have faith that when they go in to a closer match, they’re going to be able to perform.”

