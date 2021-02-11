Raiders stunned by game-winning shot against Pinecrest

Senior wing Nygie Stroman goes up for a shot at the rim Wednesday night against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior guard Dylan Lewis looks to pass during Wednesday night’s game against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Clinging to a two-point lead with 41.3 seconds left, the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ basketball team needed a stop Wednesday night against conference leaders Pinecrest.

The Raiders settled into their zone as the Patriots passed the ball around, probing for an open shot. A couple dribble handoffs later, Pinecrest’s Ian Blue found himself open in the corner and hit a go-ahead three-pointer over senior guard Dylan Lewis’ outstretched arm with 7.3 seconds left.

“It sucks because he just hit the shot right in my face,” Lewis said. “I feel like I let my team down, but I guess there’s nothing I can do about it, I just have to move on to the next thing.”

Out of a timeout and needing a bucket down by one, Richmond freshman guard Paul McNeil pushed the ball up the floor. He started to drive and senior wing Nygie Stroman sagged off onto the wing.

McNeil kicked the ball out and Stroman rose for the potential game winning shot, but it rimmed out as time expired and despite leading for the entirety of the game up until Blue’s shot, the Raiders fell 49-48.

“The play wasn’t originally drawn for me, I just happened to get a good look at it,” Stroman said. “It’s a shot I should have knocked down. We probably wouldn’t have had a better look anywhere else. I just got to knock that down.”

Head coach Donald Pettigrew said the play was drawn up as a drive and kick and was satisfied with the shot Stroman got, but it just didn’t fall.

“Paul made a great decision with Nygie being wide open,” Pettigrew said. “It was a good look for Nygie and I’ll take that look 100 out of 100 times for Nygie, but it just missed.”

The Patriots’ win all but locks up their second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference championship and the conference’s No. 1 seed for playoff determination, holding tiebreaker wins over both Richmond and Lumberton.

“We wanted this game bad,” Stroman said. “We should have had it, we just kind of slacked off and let them get back into it.”

McNeil and Stroman were the only two Raiders in double-figures, with McNeil scoring 15 points and Stroman finishing with 11. Lewis had nine points, while freshman guard Jamarion Wall had five.

The Raiders jumped out to a 10-0 in the first four minutes of the first quarter with their length across the starting lineup causing issues for Pinecrest offensively. But, the Patriots settled in and answered with a 9-0 run fueled almost exclusively by transition baskets.

By the end of the first quarter, the Raiders had built a 18-11 lead, hitting four three-pointers in the process.

Contrary to Tuesday night’s win over Seventy-First where they were patient and deliberate offensively against the Falcons’ zone, the Raiders were in attack mode right from the outset — driving the ball into the paint and crashing the offensive boards.

The combination of that aggressive play and tight pressure man-to-man defense helped Richmond build a 29-22 lead at halftime.

However, the Raiders opted to slow the game down a bit in the second half, settling into a zone defensively and dragging out offensive possessions.

“They were hitting shots and we knew the zone would be better to contest and with fatigue settling in a little bit, we decided to switch it up and see what happened,” Lewis said.

The Raiders had built a 12-point lead at one point in the third quarter, but the Patriots closed on a 5-0 run to end the quarter and cut Richmond’s lead to seven heading into the fourth quarter.

Richmond struggled to score in the fourth quarter against Pinecrest’s disciplined zone, but still held the lead going into the closing stretch of the game until Blue’s game winner.

The Raiders now close out their season Friday on the road against rival Scotland before the conference tournament next week. Pettigrew said this is the best time of the year and that the Raiders need to get re-energized for the closing stretch of the season.

“We have to come back tomorrow and pick it up and then Friday we have to play a full four quarters,” Stroman said. “We haven’t been able to put a full four quarters together all season.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.