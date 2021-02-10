Raiders hold off stingy 71st; Lady Raiders comeback comes up short

Senior forward Jakerra Covington gets her shot blocked by a Seventy-First defender in the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ basketball team held off a stingy Seventy-First team 72-60 Tuesday night.

Coming into the game, utilizing their extended 1-3-1 zone, the Falcons had won three games in a row after starting the season 0-3. Combined with its length, Seventy-First’s zone had caused issues for some teams, forcing them into turnovers and ill-advised shots.

But, the Raiders had a plan to attack and break down the zone: ball movement.

“There were a lot of open gaps, and we just kept swinging the ball,” said senior guard Patrick McLaughlin. “The corner was open every time once you swing it and not let the ball stick.”

“They put the slowest person in the middle, which let us work on the backside,” said senior wing Nygie Stroman. “Once we swung it, we could break their press easily with the pass instead of dribbling.”

The defenses for both teams controlled the tempo of the game until the fourth quarter. Seventy-First’s zone forced the Raiders to be more patient on offense.

The Raiders started off in man-to-man and their ball pressure caused all kinds of issues for the Falcons in the first half. Stroman said defense has been an emphasis in Richmond’s last couple practices coming into the game.

In the second half, the Raiders changed things up and went to a 3-2 zone defensively.

“We were only going to run it for one play, but then we saw it was working,” Stroman said, “so we just kept going back to what was working.”

After holding onto a five-point lead at halftime, the Raiders opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run and maintained a double-digit for almost the rest of the game. The Falcons threatened with a quick run towards the end of the third, but freshman guard Jamarion Wall hit a three as time expired to push the lead back to double digits heading into the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Paul McNeil finished with 17 points to lead the Raiders. Wall had 12 points, while senior guard Dylan Lewis had 14 points and Stroman scored 10.

Before the game, the Raiders honored their five seniors — Lewis, Stroman, McLaughlin, Travis Thomas and CJ Tillman.

Next up, Richmond hosts Pinecrest Wednesday night in a rescheduled game before travelling to rival Scotland on Friday to close out the regular season ahead of the conference tournament.

“Right now, we just have lock in and focus one game at a time and just win out to make a run at a conference championship,” Stroman said.

Lady Raiders’ comeback comes up short

After taking its licks early, the Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ basketball team’s comeback came up just short Tuesday against Seventy-First on Senior Night.

The Lady Raiders (5-4, 3-3 SAC) fell behind by double digits in the first quarter, and despite outscoring the Lady Falcons the rest of the game, lost 57-54.

“We missed a lot of layups in the beginning and we just have to be smarter down the stretch,” said head coach Teddy Moseley. “We just have to learn to finish games. I still think we’re one of the top tier teams as far as talent-wise.”

In the first quarter, both teams settled for outside shots with both teams’ size down low preventing baskets in the paint. The difference was that the Lady Falcons made their outside shots, and as those shots started to fall, it started to open up Richmond’s defense, creating space in the lane for Seventy-First to get easy baskets.

Despite the early double-digit deficit, the Lady Raiders started to claw back in the second quarter, getting as close as four points before going into halftime down 29-23.

Like Moseley said, struggles finishing near the basket cost the Lady Raiders points in their comeback effort. Even so, Richmond managed to take a lead late in the third, but the Lady Falcons ended the quarter on a 7-0 run.

The Lady Raiders were down one with 3:37 left. The two teams spent the final minutes trading baskets and the lead, but inside the final minute, after pulling ahead 54-53, fouls and turnovers led to four straight free throws for the Lady Falcons to give them the advantage. Senior guard Jayla McDougald missed the potential game-tying three-point shot in the last few seconds of the game.

Senior forward Jakerra Covington said a lot of minor mistakes in the final minutes down the stretch that hurt them as they tried to close out the game, adding that they seem to “take five steps forward and then six steps back.”

“At that juncture in the game, we have to be smarter players,” Moseley said. “It’s too late in the season for us to be making the mistakes that we make in the closing seconds of the game.”

Covington led the team in scoring with 17 points, while McDougald added 15. Sophomore Kyla Sampson had 10 points and junior Allyiah Swiney finished with eight.

Prior to the game, Richmond honored its four-member senior class consisting of McDougald, Covington, guard Asia Douglas and center Davionna Campbell. Covington spoke about what is different about her senior season.

“In previous years, we didn’t play as well as we could have because the chemistry wasn’t there and we didn’t take the time to get to know one another – we were just all going at it head-to-head,” she said. “But this year, we’re more of a family and we like each other, so rather we’re doing it for each other, not just for ourselves.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.