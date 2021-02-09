Boys’ soccer draws Lumberton 3-3 on the road

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer team drew with Lumberton 3-3 after extra time Monday night.

The Raiders are now 2-2-1 on the season.

“We picked up where we left off the other night against Hoke,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “Like I had hoped at the beginning of the year, everything seems to be trending in the right direction. We’re knocking the ball around and we’re getting more chances.”

Lumberton scored first, but the Raiders answered with two first half goals, with the first coming from junior Alex Medina and the second from senior Noah Aiken. Despite holding a 2-1 lead at halftime, the Pirates equalized in the second half and forced extra time.

Junior Luke Williams scored the first goal of extra time, to give the Raiders a 3-2 lead, but Lumberton equalized in the final minute to force the tie between the two teams.

“We got down a goal, but we didn’t let it ruin our night for us,” Larsen said. “We played the full 100 minutes tonight. We had more chances than they did, but we just didn’t capitalize on them.”

Next up, the Raiders travel to Seventy-First on Thursday. But, Larsen said the game might be moved up because of the potential for rain on the forecast.

