First half defense spurs Raiders to 69-49 win over Purnell Swett

ROCKINGHAM — Wednesday night’s 69-49 win over Purnell Swett was a tale of two halves for the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ basketball team.

In the first half, the Raiders (3-1, 2-0 SAC) were locked in defensively, allowing just three points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second quarter, while building a 25-point lead at halftime.

Senior guard Patrick McLaughlin said the Raiders gave the Rams multiple looks on defense, switching between a 3-2 zone, 2-3 zone and man-to-man to see how they would react.

Purnell Swett (1-5, 1-3 SAC) struggled to get into the paint and finish in the lane against the combination of Richmond’s defensive pressure and length all over the floor. Almost every time the Rams put the ball on the floor or forced up a shot as the basket, there was a Raider knocking the ball loose or getting a piece of it out of the air.

“We have to use our length to our advantage because we are long,” said senior wing Nygie Stroman, who finished with 11 points. “So when they got into the paint, we just corralled them and then they’d have to pass it out and we’d draw turnovers.”

Head coach Donald Pettigrew credited the team’s communication defensively in the first half, adding that communication is key on defense when you have both experienced and young players so that they’re all on the same page with one another.

The second half was a different story. While the Raiders were able to maintain their offensive output, everything that worked defensively in the first half seemed to go out the window in the second half.

“Second half was a little sloppy,” Pettigrew said. “I think they got a little complacent. We were up big so guys were going through the motions a little bit.”

After Richmond outscored the Rams 39-14 in the first half, Purnell Swett turned around and outscored the Raiders 35-30 in the second half. The Rams even opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run.

“At the beginning of the second half, we started turning the ball over and playing bad defense, especially in transition,” Stroman said. “They were able to get whatever they wanted. We have to tighten up on that and finish out stronger.”

Offensively, Stroman said the Raiders’ ball movement was much better against Purnell Swett than it had been the last couple games, which helped contribute to their balanced scoring numbers.

Richmond had four players in double figures, including four of the starters. McLaughlin led the way with 15 points, while senior guard Dylan Lewis and freshman guard Paul McNeil each chipped in 14 points. Senior forward Travis Thomas also had eight points.

“We let (the ball) stick a lot normally in the past couple games,” Stroman said. “We didn’t really care who scored, we were just trying to get the win.”

Next up, the Raiders host defending 4A co-state champion Lumberton Friday night.

