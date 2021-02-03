Raiders’ Jones signs with Wingate on Signing Day

Richmond slot receiver Tremel Jones (1) is congratulated by quarterback Caleb Hood (5) after a scoring a touchdown during a road win against Anson last season. Donnell Coley | Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Despite the obstacles that came with the recruiting process during the pandemic, Richmond Senior High School senior wide receiver Tremel Jones sealed his future Wednesday afternoon.

After committing on Jan. 25, Jones signed his official letter-of-intent to continue his football and academic career at Wingate University on National Signing Day.

“It feels great, especially because of all the work I’ve put in that’s now all coming to light,” Jones said. “It’s relieving to see how my progress and my work has paid off.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, when gyms were closed, Jones said he had to improvise and get creative with the drills and workouts he did.

He also had to deal with the restrictions and limitations that were put on college coaches and prospective recruits during the height of the pandemic.

In addition, his senior season was pushed back from the fall to February, which hampered his ability to show college coaches what he could do. Raiders’ head coach Bryan Till said Jones’ situation was different from the five other Raiders that signed at the end of December because they already had offers before the fall, and even though they weren’t able to play then, they didn’t lose out on anything, while Jones hadn’t received any offers by that point.

“There was an advantage of me playing for the Raiders because everybody would be like, ‘we know the Raiders play real football’ and they wanted to recruit me because they knew our coaches and how we play,” Jones said.

Jones said he was considering other schools, like Lenoir-Rhyne, but Wingate set itself apart because they offered him a full-ride scholarship.

“The coaches had a talk with me about how important I was to them,” Jones said, “and that when I go to campus this fall, I’ll be able to be a first-year starter. They said they have a need for me to be there instead of just a want.”

Till said Jones’ work ethic and preparation sets him apart, even when compared to his fellow teammates that have also worked hard to earn opportunities to play college football.

“He does everything at such a high level,” Till said. “He’s a very well-spoken young man and he’s extremely driven just on his own.”

On the field, Jones’ speed is a key asset to his game. Till said some of the times he posted at combines and workouts helped convince Wingate to give him an offer.

“He’s such a great route runner too because he is so conscientious about preparing,” Till said. “So it’s not just a speed thing — he plays all aspects of the game well because that’s just the way he approaches everything.”

As a junior last year, Jones played in 13 games for the Raiders, catching 31 passes for 485 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15.6 yards per catch out of the slot receiver position.

Till said he’s hoping for all that and more from Jones this upcoming season.

“I think he’s going to have a huge impact for us,” Till said. “He’s done all the work to prepare and he’s had a great couple weeks of workouts here before we start official practice next week. We’re going to rely on him heavily.”

