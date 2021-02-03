Roundup: Boys’, girls’ basketball win at Hoke, boys’ soccer drops home opener

Raiders get tight win at Hoke

In its first game since Jan. 19, the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ basketball team beat Hoke County on the road 68-64.

The win improves the Raiders to 2-1 overall on the season and now 1-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Head coach Donald Pettigrew said it was a “good team win.”

Freshman guard Paul McNeil led the Raiders with 31 points in the win. Senior guard Patrick McLaughlin had 17 points, while sophomore Zion Baldwin added 12 points.

Next up, the Raiders host Purnell Swett in a rescheduled game Wednesday night.

Lady Raiders blow out Hoke County

The Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 55-11 win at Hoke County Tuesday night.

The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Head coach Teddy Moseley said it was a good defensive effort and a good shooting performance, especially from the three-point line.

“I was glad to see Ryelan (Lyerly) and Kyla (Sampson) have good shooting nights,” Moseley said. “Hopefully they will continue to be confident throughout the season.”

As a team, the Lady Raiders hit nine 3-pointers against the Lady Bucks.

Lyerly and Sampson led the way scoring-wise with 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

Boys soccer drops home opener

In its first home game of the season, the Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer team fell to Jack Britt 6-0.

The loss drops the Raiders to 1-2 on the season.

Head coach Chris Larsen said the Raiders played well in the first half, but after giving up an early goal in the second half, he added that they dropped their heads and Jack Britt added a few more goals.

“We had a few chances late in the game to get on the board, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities,” Larsen said. “(James Ammons) stopped a penalty kick early that helped keep us tied up. We are starting to get our shape a little bit more and figure things out.”

Next up, the Raiders host Hoke County Thursday night.

“It’s a tough start to the schedule to play what is normally the top teams up front, but we are getting better and hopefully we will be able to get back to .500 when we play a tough Hoke team Thursday,” Larsen said.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.