Lady Raiders lose second straight game, fall at Jack Britt 59-41

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team lost its second straight game Friday night, falling 59-41 on the road at Jack Britt.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“We didn’t play well on the defensive side of the ball once again,” said head coach Teddy Moseley. “I told them we had to match their intensity. They are a very aggressive team defensively, so we had to play that way.”

Senior guard Jayla McDougald had 11 points for Richmond, while junior forward Jamiya Ratliff had nine points. Sophomore guard Kyla Sampson had seven points and senior guard Asia Douglas finished with five.

After a very low scoring first quarter, which Richmond led 4-3, Jack Britt put together back-to-back 20-point quarters in the second and third, and followed that up with 16 more in the fourth quarter.

“As coaches, we can’t want to win more than the players,” Moseley said. “That is something that is going to have to come from them as players. It isn’t what (Jack Britt) did, it’s what we didn’t do. We have to want to play defense as a team. It has to be a collective effort.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.