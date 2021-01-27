Struggles in the paint cost Lady Raiders in 60-53 loss to Pinecrest

Junior guard Allyiah Swiney (30) and senior guard Jayla McDougald (4) defend in transition Tuesday night against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Sophomore guard Kyla Sampson goes up for a shot in the paint Tuesday night against Pinecrest, while teammates Davionna Campbell (44) and Jakerra Covington (23) look on. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Fourth quarter defensive lapses, particularly in the paint, plagued the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team Tuesday night as it saw its three-game winning streak snapped in a 60-53 loss to Pinecrest.

Knowing Pinecrest’s (3-3, 1-1 SAC) proclivity towards scoring in the paint and playing inside-out, head coach Teddy Moseley said the gameplan defensively coming into the game was to deny the ball into the middle of the floor by cutting off passing lanes and preventing the Lady Patriots, particularly 6-foot-tall forward/center Emmie Modlin, from catching and scoring the ball in the paint.

“Defensively, we had a strategy tonight, and we didn’t execute it,” Moseley said. “That game came strictly down to heart, who wanted it the most, and execution and we had neither one of those tonight.”

Modlin ended up finishing with 20 points, with all of her scoring coming either in the post or at the free-throw line from drawing fouls in the paint.

“We knew that they had a big girl in the middle,” said senior forward Jakerra Covington, who finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. “We wanted to deny that, unfortunately we weren’t able to get in front of her — we were behind her.”

The bulk of Pinecrest’s scoring came from two players. Britteny Sparrow led the Lady Patriots with 21 points, combining with Modlin for 41 of the Lady Patriots’ 60 points.

While Pinecrest was having success in the paint, the Lady Raiders struggled near the basket offensively. Moseley lamented the team’s inability to make layups Tuesday night, adding that they need to find someone that can score consistently other than senior guard Jayla McDougald.

“They weren’t doing anything spectacular defense-wise,” Covington said. “We just weren’t finishing at the basket. We were rushed. We weren’t trying to take our time to put the ball in the hole. We were all just going too fast and getting jumbled up because they weren’t doing anything to stop us – we beat ourselves, honestly.”

McDougald led the Lady Raiders with 18 points, while junior Jamiya Ratliff poured in 14 points of her own.

The Lady Raiders (3-2, 1-1 SAC) jumped out to an early first quarter lead behind nine points from McDougald and five points from Covington, but a series of turnovers coupled with a scoring drought allowed Pinecrest back into the game. Pinecrest’s Anna Apke stole the ball off an inbound and scored in the paint, drawing a foul as time expired in the quarter to cap the Lady Patriots’ run and tie the game 16-16.

After Richmond regained the lead thanks to five second quarter points from Ratliff, Pinecrest used its ball movement to beat the Lady Raiders’ zone defense to tie the game again and then take the lead. But, McDougald hit a long 3-pointer with seconds left in the half to give Richmond the 31-30 edge at halftime.

Senior Asia Douglas and junior Ratliff each hit 3-pointers to open the third quarter, giving the Lady Raiders a boost, but they weren’t able to prevent Modlin and Pinecrest from scoring all of their third quarter points in the paint.

The Lady Raiders led 49-46 late in the fourth quarter with about four minutes left, but the Lady Patriots would outscore them 14-4 the rest of the way.

“We’ve got to get some heart,” Moseley said. “We’ve got to execute when times are down and we’ve got to show some toughness. It’s nothing they did, it’s just what we did not do tonight.”

