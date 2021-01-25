Two earn volleyball all-conference honors

ROCKINGHAM — The Sandhills Athletic Conference has named the all-conference honorees for the 2020-2021 volleyball season.

After a 5-7 season, Richmond Senior High School had two players earn all-conference honors: seniors Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington.

As middle hitters, both Anderson and Covington proved to be the dominant attacking force at the net for the Lady Raiders all season long.

Anderson led the team with 88 kills, while Covington led the team with 14 solo blocks on the season. Anderson finished with 11 blocks and Covington had 60 kills of her own.

Conference champion Pinecrest had six players named, runner-up Scotland had four players named, while Jack Britt and Lumberton each had three players named. Seventy-First had two players earn all-conference honors and Purnell Swett and Hoke County each had one player named all-conference.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.