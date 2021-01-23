Late free throws help Lady Raiders upset No. 5 Purnell Swett

Senior Jakerra Covington (23) pulls down a rebound with senior Davionna Campbell looking on against Purnell Swett Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Junior Jamiya Ratliff shoots a 3-point-shot over Purnell Swett’s Josey Locklear Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Late free throws were pivotal in helping the Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ basketball team hold off a late run to upset fifth-ranked Purnell Swett Friday night 62-55.

Overall, the Lady Raiders (3-1, 1-0 SAC) converted just 22 of 40 free throws from the charity stripe, but they made them when it counted, with 16 of the team’s 18 fourth quarter points coming at the free-throw line.

“(Free throws) were big, but we left too many points on the floor,” said head coach Teddy Moseley. “That’s one thing we have to work on, but they made clutch free throws down the stretch. That’s what big teams do, that’s what big players do. They step up and they answer the call when it comes

The Lady Rams (2-1, 0-1 SAC) beat the Lady Raiders 62-35 back in the season opener on Jan. 5, but due to the schedule revamp, that game was considered non-conference play, and with conference play officially starting Friday, the win gives the Lady Raiders the head-to-head tiebreaker over Purnell Swett in the conference standings.

“It’s a big win for us, they’re the No. 5 team in the state right now,” Moseley said. “They beat us twice last year. It’s big confidence booster as well to know that we can play with any team in this conference.”

There were numerous possessions, particularly in the first half, where Purnell Swett utilized a box-and-one zone defense to guard against Richmond’s leading scorer Jayla McDougald. In the zone, four Lady Rams players would set up in a 2-2 box zone, while one player face guards McDougald in man-to-man defense all over the floor.

With McDougald was being keyed-in on defensively, the Lady Raiders needed another scoring threat – in walked junior Jamiya Ratliff. She finished with 19 points to lead Richmond in scoring, including hitting four 3-pointers on the night, two in the first quarter and two in the third quarter.

“Jamiya helped out a whole lot, and I’m really proud of her,” McDougald said. “When she started hitting her shots, they had to drop out of the box-and-one because she was a big threat. It got me easier looks at the basket and allowed me to get my shot off more.”

McDougald ended up finishing with 18 points, with 12 of them coming in the second quarter after she was able to free herself of the Lady Rams’ defense.

“That tells you a lot about Jayla,” Moseley said, “she has the heart of a lion.”

Sophomore Kyla Sampson finished with nine points, while senior Jakerra Covington added eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Scoring was hard to come by for both teams in the fourth quarter, with Purnell Swett holding just a 4-2 advantage after the first five minutes of the game and Richmond finishing the quarter with an 11-7 lead. Ratliff scored eight of the team’s 11 first quarter points.

The second quarter was the exact opposite of the first, with a flurry of scoring from both teams. Purnell Swett opened the quarter with a quick 4-0 run to tie the game, but Richmond responded with three 3-pointers, breaking the Lady Rams’ full-court trapping zone on several possessions for open looks in transition from McDougald and Sampson.

Down 32-25 at halftime, the Lady Rams started to find their shooting touch in the second half, opening with three straight 3-pointers to cut into the deficit, but the Lady Raiders again responded with another 3-point shooting barrage from Ratliff and Sampson to keep Purnell Swett at arm’s length.

The Lady Rams had issues with fouls in the second half. Richmond was already into the bonus by the end of the third quarter and was in the double bonus just three minutes into the fourth quarter.

At first, the Lady Raiders weren’t able to convert at the free-throw line, which allowed Purnell Swett to tie the game three separate times.

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Purnell Swett hit a three-pointer to tie the game 50-50. On the Lady Rams’ subsequent possession, Swiney stole the ball and drilled a fast-break layup that put the Lady Raiders ahead for good.

Richmond then hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final minutes to close out the win.

“We worked on free throws a lot these past few days in practice, so I’m glad we made them when we did,” Ratliff said.

