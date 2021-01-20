Lady Raiders top Lumberton; Pirates beat Richmond boys with dominant 2nd half

Senior guard Patrick McLaughlin (15) goes up for a shot against Lumberton Tuesday night, while teammate senior wing Nygie Stroman (10) looks on. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team won its second straight game Tuesday night, topping Lumberton 51-45.

Senior guard Jayla McDougald led the Lady Raiders (2-1) with 17 points, including hitting five 3-pointers with four coming in the second half.

Lumberton (1-1) started off by taking a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But, the Lady Raiders held the Lady Pirates to single digits over the next two quarters and used a 9-0 run over the final four minutes of the first half to take a 22-20 lead at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, Richmond had extended that run to 26-9 and built a 10-point lead 39-29.

Despite being outscored by four points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders hung on for the six-point win.

Junior forward Jamiya Ratliff was Richmond’s second leading scorer with 13 points. Senior center Davionna Campbell had seven points, while both freshman guard Keyoni Nichols and senior forward Jakerra Covington each had four points.

Pirates beat Richmond boys with dominant second half

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ basketball team was held to just nine second half points in a 67-52 comeback win by defending 4A state co-champion Lumberton.

Freshman guard Paul McNeil finished with 24 points to lead the Raiders (1-1), including 22 of those in the first half.

At the end of a fast-paced, action-packed first quarter, the two teams were tied 24-24.

In the second quarter, after Lumberton (1-0) had tied the game with a 10-2 run, the Raiders scored the last six points to take a 43-37 halftime lead.

But, the lead was short-lived after the Pirates opened the second half with a 16-3 run, and outscored the Raiders 19-3 overall in the third quarter.

Richmond would score just six points the rest of the way as Lumberton held on for the victory.

Senior wing Nygie Stroman and senior guard Patrick McLaughlin each finished with 11 points. Juniors wing DeShon Watson and guard Xavier Collazo each had three points.

The Robesonian’s Chris Stiles contributed to this story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.