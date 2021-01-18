The Richmond Senior High School swim team completed its first meet of the season Saturday in Smithfield.

The boys’ and girl’s swimmers combined for 57 points to place fifth overall out of the six teams competing at the meet.

“To say this is a season unlike any other would be a huge understatement,” said head coach Mike Way. “Our numbers are way down for various reasons, however the kids that we have are working very hard to get better. We had several personal bests and not having really enough to be competitive as a team that is what we are focusing on.”

Ellie Buck and Katie Way finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, with times of 38:50 and 49.00, respectively. Thomas Barbee and Wil Made were sixth and ninth, with times of 29.27 and 31.89, respectively in the boy’s 50-yard freestyle.

In the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, Buck took ninth with a time of 1:29.20, while in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, Mabe took 10th in 1:17.71 and Barbee finished 11th with a time of 1:20.67.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.