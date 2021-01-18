Girls’ XC team concludes season at regional meet

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ cross country team concluded its season Saturday at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional meet in Cary.

Like she has all season, junior Maylyn Wallace paced the Lady Raiders, finishing 57th with a time of 23:04.91 in her first appearance at a regional race.

Sophomores Sheccid Heaton and Rylie Bohman weren’t too far behind her with Heaton taking 64th with a time of 24:29.47 and Bohman finishing 65th with a time of 24:38.29.

Rounding out Richmond’s runners were freshmen Kaleigh Cloninger and Gabby Lutz, who finished 66th and 68th, respectively. Cloninger had a time of 24:55.83, while Lutz had finished with a time of 25:28.58.

Panther Creek won the team title, while Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder was the top individual finisher with a time of 17:25.05.

As a team, the Lady Raiders finished 10th at the regional meet. Fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents Pinecrest and Scotland took third and ninth, respectively.

