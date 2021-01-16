Defense propels Lady Raiders to 55-18 win against Hoke County

Junior forward Jamiya Ratliff (20) drives into the paint against Hoke County’s Faith Mason during Friday night’s game. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Sophomore guard Kyla Sampson (10) brings the ball up the floor in transition against Hoke County’s Nazira Buddie during Friday night’s game. Richmond’s senior center Davionna Campbell (44) follows Sampson up the floor Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Defense led to offense and easy points for the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team in its 55-18 win over Hoke County Friday night.

Junior guard Allyiah Swiney was particularly active defensively at the top of the Lady Raiders’ zone, especially early on.

“I thought defensively we played well tonight,” said head coach Teddy Moseley. “(Swiney) makes a huge difference for us. I told her it’s going to take some game reps to get her game form back on. She’s only been practicing for a week. She’s an athlete, it’ll come back and she’ll get better as the year goes on. Having her out front defensively, she’s going to be able to convert a lot for us.”

Trapping the Lady Bucks’ guards at the top of the key and intercepting passes allowed Swiney, senior guard Jayla McDougald and sophomore guard Kyla Sampson to get up the floor and score on the break.

“I know my strongest attribute is on defense,” Swiney said, “and my job is to cause turnovers so we can get the ball up the floor fast and it’s easy to get fast breaks and set up the offense.”

The Lady Raiders (1-1) held Hoke County (0-1) to single digits in all four quarters.

Both teams struggled to find their shooting touch in the first quarter. Most of the Lady Raiders’ points came at the free-throw line, while Hoke started to find some success from long range in the latter stage of the quarter.

McDougald scored eight of Richmond’s 11 first quarter points, including its first eight points of the game. She finished with 15 points on the night to lead all scorers.

“In the first half, we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Moseley said. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers and we had a lot of easy shots that we missed.”

After the slow start in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders exploded for 41 of their 55 points in the second and third quarters.

“My message to the team at halftime was just to settle down,” Moseley said. “We’re a good team — a lot of nervous energy, settle down, come out in the third quarter and take care of business and that’s what we did.”

In the third quarter, Richmond outscored the Lady Bucks 24-2, effectively blowing the game open. After leading 28-12 at halftime, the Lady Raiders had extended their advantage to 52-14 by the end of the third quarter.

“I think we got off to a rough start, but we came out hot in the second half and we were ready to play,” Swiney said.

Nine of Richmond’s 12 players scored against the Lady Bucks. Senior forward Jakerra Covington was the other Lady Raider in double figures with 10 points, while Sampson and senior center Davionna Campbell each had six points. Freshman forward Ryelan Lyerly finished with seven points.

Friday was the Lady Raiders’ first game since its season opening loss to Purnell Swett 10 days ago on Jan. 5, as a result of its game against Pinecrest on Jan. 8 being canceled due to inclement weather and its game Tuesday against Jack Britt being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Moseley said the long layoff was both a positive and a negative for the team.

“It hurt us because you get tired of beating up on each other all the time in practice — you want to play against some fresh meat,” Moseley. “It helped us because we’ve been treating practice as a game. We’ve been getting after it, having good scrimmages and good competition.”

