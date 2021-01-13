SAC ADs revamp basketball schedule

ROCKINGHAM — Sandhills Athletic Conference athletic directors have revamped the boys’ and girls’ basketball season schedule in light of the multitude of recent game postponements and cancellations due to teams being in quarantine for COVID-19 protocols.

All teams will now play a seven-game conference schedule and a conference tournament at the end of the regular season will determine the seeding for determining state playoff teams. Also, all games played up until Jan. 22 will be considered “nonconference” games, even though they were against SAC opponents.

The conference tournament will have a winner’s bracket and a consolation bracket so that all conference teams still play the same number of games.

Richmond’s originally scheduled games at Seventy-First on Jan. 22 and at home against Scotland on Jan. 26 are cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Richmond boys’ coach Donald Pettigrew and girls’ coach Teddy Moseley are both just glad that they will still be playing a season.

“I feel the ADs have made a decision to do what’s best to try to salvage our season,” Moseley said, “while trying to look out for the health and safety of our players and coaches.”

Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom said the original plan was to just simply reschedule the postponed games, but the tight window that the conference has and the scheduling limitations imposed by the NCHSAA made that too difficult to do.

“(The NCHSAA) will give you an exemption on the two games per week limit, but with teams being in quarantine and not being able to play each other just backs it up to when you can get all those games in,” Ransom said. “It just makes it hard to get them all in, especially knowing that this is probably not the last of it and it’s probably going to happen again.”

Going forward, should games need to be postponed or canceled again because of a team in quarantine, Ransom said it would be dealt with on a game-to-game basis.

However, the conference has also imposed additional guidelines regarding the schedule. In order to be considered the conference’s No. 1 seed, a team must have played at least five games.

The team that earns the No. 1 seed at the end of the regular season will be considered the conference’s No. 1 seed for NCHSAA state playoff seeding regardless of how they do in the conference tournament. The conference tournament is primarily to determine the remaining seeds Nos. 2-8 in the conference for state playoff seeding.

“If a team finishes the regular season 4-0, then they can’t be the No. 1 seed, and they’ll have to be placed in the conference tournament,” Ransom said. “Those other three games that they missed will be considered losses and they’ll be thrown in the tournament and considered where a 4-3 record would put them.”

Revised boys’/girls’ varsity basketball conference schedule

Jan. 15 — Home vs. Hoke County

Jan. 19 — Away at Lumberton

Jan. 22 — Home vs. Purnell Swett (Girls only)

Jan. 26 — Home vs. Pinecrest

Jan. 29 — Away at Jack Britt

Feb. 2 — Away at Hoke County

Feb. 3 — Home vs. Purnell Swett (Boys only)

Feb. 5 — Home vs. Lumberton

Feb. 9 — Home vs. Seventy-First

Feb. 12 — Away at Scotland

Feb. 15-19 — Conference Tournament

