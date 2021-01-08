Volleyball gives scare to rival Scotland in loss

Senior Shelly Hoffman (13) tips the ball over the net against Scotland’s Carleigh Carter (3) Thursday night while senior Georgia Grace Anderson (left) looks on. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

LAURINBURG — In a match much closer than the 3-0 score would indicate, unsurprising given the typical nature of the Richmond-Scotland rivalry, the Richmond Senior High School volleyball team provided a scare for the Lady Scots Thursday night.

With each of their last two games being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Ashleigh Larsen said the team had been impatiently waiting to play for over a week, adding that they hadn’t been able to practice during that time either.

“I told them to unleash the beast,” Larsen said. “I thought they hung around really well with Scotland. I thought we kind of put them back on their heels and caught them a little bit off guard. Something about playing Scotland always brings out a different type of intensity. So I was happy to see them bring that.”

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 5-7. Since both postponed games against Seventy-First and Lumberton have now been canceled, this likely ends their season, barring the small, but unlikely chance for a wildcard bid to the state volleyball playoffs.

Larsen said she and the players, particularly the five seniors, were glad they even had a season given all the uncertainty with how things looked at first due to the pandemic.

“I was happy we got the chance to play one last time together,” Larsen said. “I’m very proud of the way we all handled this pandemic. We fought through the unknown of workouts, then the first day of practice, they throw at us that we have to wear masks when playing. The girls did what they needed to do in order to maintain our safety throughout the season.

“I always told them to treat each game like it was their last,” she continued, “because this was definitely a season of unknowns. You didn’t know what one day from the next was going to bring.”

Senior hitters Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington combined to finish with 12 kills. Senior Kelly Hoffman had 12 digs, senior Emy Cooley had 15 digs and senior Taylor Chappell added 11 digs.

After exchanging the first few points of the first set to where the match was tied 7-7, Richmond took advantage of some Scotland errors to build a 15-10 lead. After a timeout, the Lady Scots went on a 7-2 run to tie the set 17-17. With the score tied 19-19, a 6-0 Scotland run closed out the first set for the Lady Scots 25-19.

In the second set, the Lady Raiders jumped out to another early lead, but Scotland responded again to take a 10-7 lead. Ties were the hallmark of the rest of the set. Starting with 11-11, the two rivals would also net ties of 17-17, 18-18 and 19-19. Then, the Lady Scots used a 6-3 run to close out the second set 25-22.

The third set lacked the same suspense after two nailbitingly close sets. Scotland jumped ahead early to a 13-4 lead. Despite a brief Richmond run, the Lady Scots finished off the set 25-17 to close out the rivalry win.

“Even though it didn’t end in our favor, I think the girls made the community proud, stepping up to the plate,” Larsen said. “They gave it their all and that’s all you can ask.”

JV completes season sweep of Lady Scots

The junior varsity Lady Raiders completed their season sweep of rival Scotland Thursday night 2-0.

The JV Lady Scots opened the match taking an early 4-1 lead in the first set, but Richmond responded with a 5-0 run of its own to retake the lead. After exchanging a series of points and with the set tied 12-12, Scotland seemed to seize control of the set. Freshman Rebecca Kaba used her size at the net to give Scotland several key blocks that led directly to points.

But, the JV Lady Raiders responded with a run to cut the deficit to one 21-20, and ultimately closed out the set 25-23 on a Scotland service error. During Richmond’s run, two seemingly improbable saves of balls that looked to be out of play helped save the set.

The two team opened the second set exchanging runs and the JV Lady Scots came out ahead 14-11, then, just like they did in the first set, the JV Lady Raiders answered with a 7-1 run to retake the lead for good. Another seven-point run from Richmond closed out the 2-0 win 25-17 in the second set. During the latter run, Richmond had several diving digs from sophomore Joy Styles and freshman Allie Rodgers that kept critical points alive.

