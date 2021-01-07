Richmond girls’ XC team qualifies for regional meet

Freshmen Cain Hunsucker and Samuel Hawks and junior Luke McCormick run during Wednesday’s conference meet. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

SOUTHERN PINES — Running against all Sandhills Athletic Conference teams, the Richmond girls’ cross country team qualified for the NCHSAA Mideast Regional meet with a third-place team finish at the conference meet Wednesday.

Junior Maylyn Wallace again paced the Lady Raiders, leading the way with a ninth-place finish and a time of 23:35. The rest of the girls’ team almost all finished together as one group. Freshman Kaleigh Cloninger, sophomore Rylie Bohman, freshman Gabby Lutz and sophomore Sheccid Heaton finished 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively, and senior Alena Craddock rounded out the team in 23rd.

“I’m so excited for the team, and I’m proud of myself for coming in seventh,” Wallace said. “I was trying not to focus so much on my breathing because it was difficult. I was just trying to focus on catching the next runner in front of me.”

The boys team wrapped up its season, taking sixth as a team and did not have any runners finish inside the top-12 to qualify as an individual for the regional meet.

“I’m very pleased with both of them,” said head coach Jessica Covington. “Our guys have continued to improve all season long, and I’ve said as long as we’re doing that, we’re doing something good. With the girls, earning a place for regionals is awesome, and we had Maylyn qualify for all-conference which was great too.”

Senior Carson Jordan was the top finisher for the boys, taking 16th with a time of 20:44. Senior Will Thompson took 31st finishing in 23:30, while freshmen Cain Hunsucker and Samuel Hawks and junior Luke McCormick finish 36th, 38th and 39th, respectively.

The Lady Raiders have developed a consistency that has carried on throughout the season at each meet they’ve run. Wallace has always led the pack but then the Richmond runners behind her have usually all finished relatively close to one another in the middle of the field, which helps with the team’s overall score tally.

“They have just stuck with it — the consistency has been there,” Covington said. “They are training together, and I think they really build each other up, which helps. One would speed up and the other one would catch up with them and then the other one would speed up – just helping each other get through it.”

The Lady Raiders now have nine days until the regional meet at Wakemed Soccer Park in Cary on Dec. 16.

“We just want to do our best and see what we can do,” Wallace said. “I’ve never been to a regional before, so we’re pretty excited to just get out there.”

