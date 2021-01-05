Consistency key for Lady Raiders during upcoming season

Senior Jakerra Covington (22) fights for a rebound against Pinecrest last season Donnell Coley | Daily Journal File Photo Varsity girls’ basketball roster • Senior PG, SG Jayla McDougald • Sophomore PG, SG Kyla Sampson • Sophomore PG, SG C’Nedra Hinson • Freshman PG, SG Keyoni Nichols • Junior SF, PF Jamiya Ratliff • Senior PF Jakerra Covington • Senior SG, SF Asia Douglas • Junior PG Allyiah Swiney • Freshman SF Ryelan Lyerly • Freshman C Jasmine Jennings • Senior C Davionna Campbell • Junior PF Mariah Waddell

ROCKINGHAM — Consistency has been a key emphasis for head coach Teddy Moseley during practice for the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team as the Lady Raiders prepare to open their season this week.

“One of the things we’re trying to build on is consistency,” Moseley said. “I felt that we were very inconsistent last year in our level of play and by level of play, I mean playing at a high level all the time. Shots are going to fall and shots aren’t going to fall, but if you play hard at a consistent level that can make up for when things aren’t going your way.”

The Lady Raiders finished 16-9 last year, going 7-7 in conference play, good enough for fifth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings. Moseley said there were some games that they let get away from them that they weren’t able to close out, so trying to learn from that will be important this year, he added.

With the lack of nonconference games and the shortened season this year, the team’s margin for error will be smaller, which is where improved consistency comes into play, according to Moseley.

“We have to start out well, and that means getting out to a good start (Tuesday),” Moseley said. “We don’t have those additional games to try to work the kinks out.”

Richmond returns six players who all played at least 20 games last season, including its second and third-leading scorers in senior guard Jayla McDougald and senior forward Jakerra Covington, while losing leading scorer Keionna Love, who graduated last year.

Fellow seniors Davionna Campbell and Asia Douglas are also back for the Lady Raiders, with Jamiya Ratliff and Kyla Sampson rounding out the returners.

McDougald, who earned all-conference accolades as a junior, averaged 10.4 points per game last season and Covington, who was all-conference as a sophomore, averaged 8.6 points per game last year.

“Davionna and Jakerra with both help us out tremendously with post play as far as rebounding and scoring underneath the basket,” Moseley said. “Jayla is a good outside shooter. Asia Douglas is a great defender and a good leader on and off the floor. That’s another thing, those girls are going to bring a lot of leadership.”

“Jamiya Ratliff — expect a lot from her, she had a pretty okay sophomore campaign,” Moseley continued. “Kyla Sampson, who played varsity as a freshman, she’s also playing at a high level right now. We also have (junior) Allyiah Swiney returning this year. She started as a freshman, but took last year off. She’ll give us good depth at the guard position that we need.”

Covington is currently in the middle of wrapping up volleyball season, and since the season has been in full swing since basketball began official practices in early December, she hasn’t been able to attend many basketball practices because of the season overlap.

But, she said she’s been following along and staying active in the team’s group message discussions so that she doesn’t fall behind in what the team is working on.

“Going from volleyball to basketball isn’t easy,” Covington said. “It’s definitely a lot more conditioning that I’m going to have to get used to, but I feel like once I get a feel for it during an actual game, then it will come back to me. But, me jumping at the net all the time (in volleyball) leads into me being able to jump for rebounds, so I’m glad that ties in together.”

One of the biggest changes this year for high school basketball in adjusting to the pandemic is the mask mandate. Like it did for volleyball, the state is requiring players and coaches to wear masks during practice and during games, even on the court.

Moseley said the players have adjusted well to wearing the mask in practice, while McDougald added that practices have been “full of energy and very competitive.”

“Everyone is pushing each other and most of all we have been having fun, enjoying each other and the game,” she said. “In practice, we have been focusing on getting our plays memorized, making sure we’re in good shape as far as conditioning and we have been working with the shooting machine constantly.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.