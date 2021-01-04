Volleyball games postponed, canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country and statewide, several local high school sporting events have had to deal with game postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.

Both Richmond and Scotland have had games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-related protocols.

Richmond was scheduled to host Lumberton on Dec. 30, but that game has been postponed to Wednesday, pending final approval by the NCHSAA. Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said they postponed the match as a precautionary measure and “for the safety of our athletes, fans and officials.”

Then, Monday night’s game against Seventy-First was cancelled after three Lady Falcons tested positive, according to Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom and Seventy-First athletic director Quesheba Collins. That game will not be made up.

Scotland was supposed to travel to Lumberton Monday night, but the game was also postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Elsewhere around the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Monday night’s game between Hoke County and Purnell Swett was also cancelled, according to The Robesonian’s Chris Stiles.

Both Richmond and Scotland wrap up their regular seasons against one another Thursday night in Laurinburg. The Lady Raiders are currently fifth in the conference standings at 5-6, while the Lady Scots sit in second at 10-2.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.