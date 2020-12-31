Richmond’s matchup with Lumberton postponed

ROCKINGHAM — After a 3-0 road win at Hoke County Tuesday night, the Richmond Senior High School volleyball team’s home match against Lumberton Wednesday night was postponed.

No makeup date has been determined yet.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said they postponed the match as a precautionary measure and “for the safety of our athletes, fans and officials.”

Against the Lady Bucks, Richmond cruised, winning the first set 25-14, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-20. The win improved the Lady Raiders to 5-6, putting them at fifth in the conference right behind Lumberton.

“The girls had a slow start, but finished strong,” Larsen said. “Very hot gym compared to what we are used to, but we pushed through.”

The Lady Raiders filled the stat sheet in the win. Senior Emy Cooley finished with 19 digs and senior Shelly Hoffman had 34 assists. Seniors Jakerra Covington and Georgia Grace Anderson each had eight kills, junior Allyiah Swiney added five kills of her own and senior Kelly Hoffman finished with seven kills.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.