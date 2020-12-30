Year-in-Review: The top-5 Richmond County sports stories from 2020

People in attendance at Falling Creek Park release balloons in memory of Jalen David, who passed away at the end of August. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo The artwork depicts Southside Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Ricky Jacobs. Jacobs, beloved by many in the Richmond County community, passed away Oct. 3 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Artwork done by Preston Coker | Contributed Photo Raiders wrestling coach Earl Nicholson, right, instructs during the final home match of his career in January. Donnell Coley | Daily Journal File Photo From left, Richmond football coach Bryan Till, top row, left: Zyier Baldwin, Dereck Barringer, Brian Bowden, Omarion Mason, Justin Morman, Gavin Russell, Joerail White and athletic director Rob Ransom. Bottom row, left: Noah Altman, Jaheim Covington, D’Marcus Harrington, Xavion Lindsey, Javon Little and Armond Martin. Donnell Coley | Daily Journal File Photo Left-to-right: Dalton Stroman Jr., Jakolbe Baldwin, CJ Tillman, head coach Bryan Till, Jaleel Davis and Caleb Hood signed their national letters-of-intent to continue their playing careers for Division I programs. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo In order to minimize contact, voters receive their own pens at polling places to fill out their ballots with. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

There’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic has been the underlying story of 2020. It has seeped into and affected every aspect of people’s lives, including sports.

But, once again the residents and athletes of Richmond County have proved themselves to be resilient in the face of an invisible, omnipresent and confounding enemy. As frontline workers and those most vulnerable start to receive the vaccine, the light at the end of the tunnel finally inches closer and closer.

The year 2020 has seen everything from tragedy and loss to athletes signing for colleges.

Even though there were no sports for a good chunk of the year, here are the top-five sports stories of 2020:

1. Sports shut down due to virus in March, but then return in August

The dominoes first began with the NBA suspending its season March 11. Then, the Big Ten, AAC, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big East all cancelled their conference basketball tournaments on March 12, and later that day the NCAA cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness.

That same afternoon, the NCHSAA announced the suspension of all interscholastic athletics. Sports all over the world had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later that month, on March 27, as COVID-19 case numbers began to rise, Gov. Cooper enacted a stay-at-home executive order.

At the time of the order, North Carolina had 800 cases of COVID-19 and four people had died due to the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina has had 524,279 total cases and more than 6,500 people have died. As of Tuesday, Richmond County has had 2,591 total cases and 49 people have died.

On April 24, the NCHSAA officially cancelled all remaining winter championships and spring sports, and athletes and coaches were saddened as local sports went dark for months.

“I hate it for our seniors. When you talk about missing games and missing those experiences, that’s something you don’t want to face. You don’t get that time back,” said Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom.

The NCHSAA lifted the dead period and finally allowed high school athletics to resume workouts and conditioning with strict limitations and guidelines on June 15. However, Richmond County opted to err on the side of caution and did not allow athletics to resume workouts until early August.

An amended athletics schedule was released and volleyball and cross country started things off in November.

As 2020 comes to a close, and even as case numbers continue to spike due to holiday gatherings, local sports seem willing to continue on undeterred. Although abbreviated and with occasional speed bumps, the volleyball and cross country seasons have largely been successful so far and will wrap up in the next couple weeks. Basketball is set to start next week and football is scheduled to kickoff in February.

2. Thirteen Raider football players sign LOIs in Feb; Five sign for D-I programs in Dec.

In February, 13 Raider football players signed national letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

D’Marcus Harrington signed for Campbell University; Joerail White signed for Shaw University; Xavion Lindsey and Brian Bowden signed for Fayetteville State University; Dereck Barringer and Gavin Russell signed for Barton College; Javon Little, Armond Martin and Justin Morman signed for Greensboro college; Zyier Baldwin signed for Louisburg College; Omarion Mason signed for Johnson C. Smith University; Jaheim Covington signed for South Carolina State; and Noah Altman signed for Brevard College.

The class was head coach Bryan Till’s deepest in his tenure leading the Raiders.

“Every part of a great football program, we want to have that here at Richmond and I think this is just another opportunity for you to see all the different things we’re trying to give these young men and to put in their lives,” Till said.

In December, history was made again as five Raiders signed letters of intent for Division I programs on Early Signing Day, including four signing with Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools. All five signed with in-state schools.

Caleb Hood signed for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Jakolbe Baldwin and Jaleel Davis both signed for North Carolina State University, Dalton Stroman Jr. signed for Appalachian State and CJ Tillman signed for Campbell University.

3. Community mourns after passing of Jalen David and Pastor Ricky Jacobs

The athletics community suffered two tragic losses in 2020 – losses that were felt throughout Richmond County sports.

Jalen David was more than just a Richmond Senior High School basketball player. He was a son, brother, friend, teammate and more. In early September, friends, family and more gathered at Falling Creek Park to honor and remember David, who passed away at the end of August.

“It’s tough, struggling, just trying to be strong,” said David’s head basketball coach Donald Pettigrew. “He’s family. I tell my guys, it’s more than just basketball. We all show so much love to each other, he’s like another son to me.”

There was an outpouring of emotion all across social media from classmates, teammates and others in the Richmond Senior High School community in the wake of the news of David’s passing.

Pastor Ricky Jacobs was a familiar face roaming the sidelines at Raider football games, sporting his green hat and giant smile. He was known around the community as one of the Raiders’ biggest fans.

He passed away in early October after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for about a month.

“We will miss him praying before games with players, officials, and coaches and with everyone after games,” said football head coach Bryan Till. “Mostly, we will all miss his infectious smile and pure joy in the moment — win or lose.”

Jacobs was a mainstay of Richmond athletics for more than 25 years. Raiders assistant coach Brad Denson mentioned how much of an icon Jacobs is in Richmond County.

“I don’t think the public truly understands what all he did for RSHS athletics and just athletics here in the county,” Denson said. “This wasn’t his job, but this is what he was called to do. And he did a great job with it. He’s going to be missed.”

4. Wrestling coach Earl Nicholson steps down after 26 years; two wrestlers end storied careers

After 26 years at the helm of Richmond’s wrestling program, Earl Nicholson appropriately closed out his career instructing two of his most successful pupils at the individual state tournament.

When his son, Joseph Nicholson, and fellow senior Austin Gallops concluded their high school careers in Greensboro at the state wrestling tournament in January, it marked the last of 50-plus state qualifiers that Richmond’s all-time winningest coach has produced.

“It was a very emotional moment because I truly love this sport,” Nicholson said after the final home match on Jan. 22. “I put my heart and soul into it all these years, but it’s time.”

Gallops finished his season 31-13 and the younger Nicholson concluded his season 33-10, with both bowing out in the consolation bracket of the individual state championships. Gallops took fourth at the 4A Midwest Regional in the 160-pound weight class bracket, while Nicholson also took fourth, but into the 120-pound weight class bracket.

“It’s just good to see that our guys can compete at the highest level,” the elder Nicholson said. “Even the matches they lost, they were right there with the guys…that’s a big jump for Richmond County in general.”

5. Athletes vote for the first time in 2020 election

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic raged around the country, the 2020 general election proved to be a point of contention

An analysis by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University shows that youth voter turnout (those aged 18 to 29) increased by about 8 percent this year compared to 2016. The same analysis estimates that 53 percent of eligible voters aged 18-29 cast a ballot in the 2020 general election, compared to 45 percent in 2016.

A number of Richmond athletes joined that youth voting surge and voted for the first time in their lives in November on Election Day, including football senior Caleb Davis, volleyball senior Georgia Grace Anderson and soccer senior Caroline Whitley.

“I used to always go to the polls with my parents and now I am finally able to have my own ballot,” Anderson said. “When I was voting, I was excited to finally be eligible to vote. I wasn’t really nervous, but confident in my vote. I did my own research on the candidates and formed my own opinions on each of them. I didn’t trust any unreliable sources and did not let other people influence my decisions.”

Donnell Coley also contributed to this story.

