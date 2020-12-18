Lady Raiders fall on the road at Jack Britt

The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team dropped its second game of the week Thursday night, falling 3-0 to Jack Britt.

Every set was tight. Jack Britt took the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-21. However, the third set went several extra points as the Lady Raiders dragged it out, showcasing their resiliency, but in the end the Lady Bucs were able to close out the match 31-29 in the third.

“The girls played aggressive, but we could not find the fight to finish the game in our favor,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen.

Larsen added that senior Emy Cooley finished with 12 digs.

“Emy (Cooley) had a big night defensively, and Shelly (Hoffman) had some key blocks tonight and so did others,” Larsen said. “Kelly (Hoffman) also had some aggressive swings.”

The Lady Raiders will now have 12 days off for the holiday break before returning to action Dec. 29 at Hoke County and Dec. 30 at home against Lumberton.

