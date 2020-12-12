VIDEO: Richmond honors volleyball, cross country seniors

ROCKINGHAM — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Richmond Senior High School honored its 2020-2021 volleyball and cross country seniors with a ceremony on the field at Raider Stadium Friday night.

Volleyball recognized seniors: Georgia Grace Anderson, Taylor Chappell, Emy Cooley, Jakerra Covington, Shelly Hoffman and Kelly Hoffman.

Cross country recognized seniors: Alena Craddock for girls’ cross country, along with Carson Jordan and Will Thompson for boys’ cross country.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.