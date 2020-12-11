Athletes facing academic eligibility concerns during virtual learning

Bryan Till

ROCKINGHAM — As the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year and the first full semester of online learning comes to a close, many high school football coaches are finding out that more players than before are in danger of having academic eligibility issues when it comes time to play during the upcoming semester.

Richmond head coach Bryan Till said he has several players with academic issues where they haven’t had them before.

“This is the case for many students, not just student athletes,” Till said. “I know our high school and county administration has been working feverishly to evaluate the needs of our students and find a way to help them during the course of this entire semester.”

Till also highlights that a number of his players are successfully navigating the obstacles involved with online learning. He adds that the majority of his players are overcoming obstacles together to reach the levels they are used to attaining in class.

With virtual online learning, other obstacles come into play that aren’t necessarily prevalent with in-person instruction, including WiFi connectivity or financial challenges, siblings at home, working parents, other distractions or just differences in learning style. Some students just learn better in-person than in an online setting.

“I don’t think there should be any changes to accommodate kids because they are athletes,” Till said. “However, I do think there needs to be a hard look at this for all students. I think we have to look at where we are compared to a normal year and try to have some way for students to earn a deserving grade without sacrificing our standards.”

Currently, athletics eligibility rules require a student to pass three out of four classes on a “block” schedule or five out of six or seven classes on a traditional schedule, according to NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker.

High School student-athletes don’t have the same resources available to them that college student-athletes do that are also going through virtual online learning. Colleges have a plethora of tutors and other academic resources available on campus, plus most athletic departments have their own tutors and academic support staff that are dedicated solely to helping athletes.

West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman, along with a group of coaches from the eastern part of the state, have drafted a proposal for the state to consider as a stop-gap until all students are able to safely return to in-person schooling, according to HighSchoolOT.

The proposal states: student-athletes who would normally be deemed ineligible under the current requirements will be noted as “probationary student-athletes.”

Students who do not meet the minimum academic requirements would be penalized by missing a certain number of games based on the number of courses that they passed, HighSchoolOT reported. Any student who passes 50-74% of courses will miss 10% of games, any student who passes 25-49% of courses will miss 20% of games and any student who passes 0-24% of courses will miss 40% of games.

“There are some things I like about Coach Hickman’s proposal,” Till said. “It has the ability to hold kids accountable without completely just giving them a grade. There are some things I like about giving kids an incomplete if they have a certain grade and giving them a specified time to make up the difference. I also like certain things about being able to curve in some ways.

“The problem is I can find holes in each of these approaches as well and so I know others can,” Till continued. “The bottom line is we must find the best solution for our students that holds them accountable and allows grace for these times. We will then live with the criticism that will come because the decision won’t be perfect.”

The NCHSAA said it has received several correspondences from coaches relative to the academic struggles of students. The NCHSAA Board of Directors had a conversation about eligibility standards for the second semester during its winter meeting last week, according to Tucker.

However, any changes to the athletics eligibility requirements would have to come from the State Board of Education within the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Since the NCHSAA Board of Directors had received no formal direction that changes might occur, Tucker said, the board did not advance any motions of suggestions to recommend changes to the current eligibility standards.

“While we can suggest changes, the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education work together to establish those requirements, with the NCHSAA charged with enforcement,” Tucker said.

Dr. Olivia Oxendine, the representative on the North Carolina State Board of Education for the Sandhills Education Region, did not respond to multiple emails in time for the publication of this story.

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for many in our state, particularly students who have needed to adjust to the reality of virtual learning,” Tucker said. “If student-athletes are struggling to remain eligible, we have always encouraged them to reach out to their coaches, teachers and school administrators to get the extra help and tools needed to be successful. They are committed to the success of student success.

“All stakeholders in the educational process must continue to take personal responsibility to ensure that students are able to complete the work required for progress towards graduation,” she continued. “We implore our students to reach deep within themselves to find that motivation to learn and become even more engaged in the educational process. This pandemic will not last forever.”

