Richmond volleyball bounces back, sweeps Purnell Swett

Junior Allyiah Swiney (1) and senior Jakerra Covington (7) block a ball at the net Thursday night against Purnell Swett. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team bounced back from a loss to rival Scotland on Tuesday night by sweeping Purnell Swett 3-0 on Wednesday.

“It was really important for us to win,” said senior Shelly Hoffman. “We took a really tough loss to Scotland, so securing this win put us back in the swing of things.”

Despite the score, Purnell Swett proved to be a scrappy bunch, diving all over the floor to keep balls in-play and points alive.

Senior Georgia Grace Anderson said that Purnell Swett rarely lets the ball hit the floor, adding that the Lady Raiders (4-4) knew from the start they would have to come out aggressive to counteract that.

“They did keep a lot of balls up that we figured they couldn’t, but it didn’t throw us off too much,” Hoffman said. “We always got back in our rhythm and did what we needed to do, which was to get a good pass out of what they sent us so I could get a good set for the hitters.”

Hoffman finished with 25 assists, to go along with Anderson’s 10 kills, senior Emy Cooley’s 23 digs and senior Taylor Chappell’s 12 digs.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen was satisfied with the team’s smart play around the net to counter the Lady Rams’ blockers, especially Purnell Swett’s 6-foot-2 senior middle hitter Alona Locklear.

“We knew if they had their big blocker up there, to tip it intelligently or swing hard and use their hands to get around the block,” Larsen said. “There were a few times where she caught us off guard and she won the battle, but we moved it around to get around her. Defensively, I think we did a good job picking up a majority of the balls.”

In the first set, Purnell Swett had a hard time dealing with Richmond’s aggressiveness at the net early on. The Lady Raiders started things off with a 12-3 lead and maintained that lead for most of the set, going on to win it 25-17.

The second set was tight, with both teams largely going back-and-forth exchanging points until it was tied 10-10. Mishits and other errors cost the Lady Raiders several points in the middle of the set and allowed the Lady Rams to take a 16-14 lead.

Then, with the set tied 19-19, a 6-2 run on Anderson’s serve finally closed out a challenging set for both squads 25-21.

The third set opened with a long rally and continued with a 7-0 Richmond run on Hoffman’s serve. Purnell Swett turned around and responded with a 7-1 run of their own. Despite closing the deficit to as close as a single point in the latter stages of the set, the Lady Rams were never quite able to get over the hump. Anderson was able to finish off the win with a kill at the net, taking the final set 25-21.

“(Thursday) was more of a collective win,” Larsen said. “We had people who had their minutes to shine whether it was up on the net or big digs in the back. So, I would say altogether that the girls had a big three-set win with team effort all around, making sure they stayed positive from start to finish.”

JV continues winning ways

The Lady Raiders junior varsity squad extended its winning streak to five with a 2-0 win over Purnell Swett Thursday night.

However, Richmond got off to a slow start, falling into an early 4-1 and then 10-4 hole. The JV Lady Raiders struggled to close that deficit at first, especially since the JV Lady Rams were able to catch them out of position a number of times early on.

Still, Richmond managed several mini comebacks, tying the set each time and then eventually pulling ahead after tying it up 17-17. The two teams then exchanged 4-0 runs, but the JV Lady Raiders were able to close out the set 25-23 on an unreturned serve from freshman Allie Rodgers.

Another series of 4-0 runs from each team opened the second set, but then the JV Lady Raiders used a 5-0 run to seize a 9-4 lead. After building that lead up to 18-7, Purnell Swett was able to answer with a 9-2 run to close the deficit, but couldn’t use that momentum in their favor. It took several tries, but Richmond was finally able to close out the set 25-19 and the win on its fourth match point.

